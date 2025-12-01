Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/1/2025)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 27-29. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 7, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Robbie Ladd of Southlake Carroll for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Ladd notched eight total tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry in a 72-7 romp over San Angelo Central.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Titan Binder, fr., Muenster
Binder intercepted four passes in a 28-7 victory over Albany.
2. Drew Gardner, sr., Sunnyvale
Gardner led the way with 21 total tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup in a 37-36 loss to Athens.
3. Landon Howald, sr., Argyle
Howald notched nine total tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and a pass breakup in a 59-42 win over Walnut Grove.
4. Tyson Joiner, sr., Summer Creek
Joiner tallied 13 total tackles and a forced fumble as Summer Creek edged Katy, 38-37.
5. Cam Pettijohn, jr., Prestonwood Christian
Pettijohn dominated with 11 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and three sacks in a 44-0 shutout of Legacy Christian Academy.
6. Dylan Sellers, jr., Wall
Sellers finished with 10 total tackles (four for loss) and a pass breakup as Wall hammered Slaton, 56-7.
7. CJ Spellmeier, sr., Stephenville
Spellmeier had two tackles for loss, a sack, a pass breakup and a blocked punt in a 49-0 shutout of Randall.
8. Laiton Springer, jr., Pieper
Springer did his part in a 30-14 loss to Smithson Valley, recording 16 total tackles (four for loss) and three sacks.
9. Uzziah Warmate, sr., Denton Ryan
Warmate, a Sam Houston State commit, led the way with seven total tackles (four for loss) and one of Denton Ryan’s seven sacks in a 41-10 rout of Richland.
10. Jayce Wiley, jr., La Vega
Wiley piled up three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as La Vega downed La Marque, 33-6.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
