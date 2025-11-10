High School

Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/10/2025)

We narrowed down the top performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Bob Lundeberg

Frenship’s Jackson Thomas.
Frenship’s Jackson Thomas. / Olivia Raymond/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 6-8. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. 

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 16, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Hunter Frenette of Hutto for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Frenette had a late interception to seal Hutton’s 35-34 win over Vista Ridge. 

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees  

1. Keimaj Barnes, sr., Palo Duro

Barnes notched 19 total tackles (four for loss) and a sack in a 52-28 win over Cooper. 

2. Bryson Castile, sr., Arlington Bowie

Castile, a Houston commit, had 12 total tackles (two for loss) as Arlington Bowie held on to defeat South Grand Prairie, 24-21. 

3. Joseph Credit, sr., Pearland

Credit, a Kansas commit, led the way with four tackles for loss in a 69-0 shutout of South Houston. 

4. Javien Grant, sr., Sealy

Grant had seven total tackles (one for loss), two interceptions, a blocked punt and a quarterback hurry as Sealy trounced La Grange, 42-7. 

5. Landry Hopkins, sr., Forney

Hopkins tallied 10 total tackles, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery in a 42-28 victory over Rockwall-Heath. 

6. Zaylen Johnson, so., Gilmer

Johnson recoded six total tackles (one for loss) and an interception in a 50-7 win over North Lamar. 

7. Alex King, sr., Sulphur Springs

King tallied 11 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in a 20-13 comeback victory over Panther Creek. 

8. Montez Roberts, so., Chisholm Trail

Roberts intercepted two passes and had a pass breakup in a 27-17 win over Saginaw. 

9. Jeremiah Smith, sr., Katy

Smith, a Louisiana Tech commit, had five total tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries in a 54-7 rout of Mayde Creek. 

10. Korvel Taylor, so., El Dorado

Taylor dominated with nine total tackles (three for loss), two sacks and three quarterback hurries as El Dorado cruised by Parkland, 59-21. 

11. Jackson Thomas, jr., Frenship

Thomas intercepted two passes in a 52-16 loss to San Angelo Central. 

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

— 

