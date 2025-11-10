Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/10/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 6-8. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 16, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Hunter Frenette of Hutto for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Frenette had a late interception to seal Hutton’s 35-34 win over Vista Ridge.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Keimaj Barnes, sr., Palo Duro
Barnes notched 19 total tackles (four for loss) and a sack in a 52-28 win over Cooper.
2. Bryson Castile, sr., Arlington Bowie
Castile, a Houston commit, had 12 total tackles (two for loss) as Arlington Bowie held on to defeat South Grand Prairie, 24-21.
3. Joseph Credit, sr., Pearland
Credit, a Kansas commit, led the way with four tackles for loss in a 69-0 shutout of South Houston.
4. Javien Grant, sr., Sealy
Grant had seven total tackles (one for loss), two interceptions, a blocked punt and a quarterback hurry as Sealy trounced La Grange, 42-7.
5. Landry Hopkins, sr., Forney
Hopkins tallied 10 total tackles, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery in a 42-28 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
6. Zaylen Johnson, so., Gilmer
Johnson recoded six total tackles (one for loss) and an interception in a 50-7 win over North Lamar.
7. Alex King, sr., Sulphur Springs
King tallied 11 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in a 20-13 comeback victory over Panther Creek.
8. Montez Roberts, so., Chisholm Trail
Roberts intercepted two passes and had a pass breakup in a 27-17 win over Saginaw.
9. Jeremiah Smith, sr., Katy
Smith, a Louisiana Tech commit, had five total tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries in a 54-7 rout of Mayde Creek.
10. Korvel Taylor, so., El Dorado
Taylor dominated with nine total tackles (three for loss), two sacks and three quarterback hurries as El Dorado cruised by Parkland, 59-21.
11. Jackson Thomas, jr., Frenship
Thomas intercepted two passes in a 52-16 loss to San Angelo Central.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App