Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/3/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Matt Stuckey of Byron Nelson for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Stuckey recorded seven total tackles, three sacks and a quarterback hurry in a 41-3 win over Northwest.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Briar Floyd, sr., Stephenville
Floyd had a sack, an interception and a pass breakup in a 49-0 shutout of Brownwood.
2. Matthew Fowler, sr., Seven Lakes
Fowler had a monster game in a 38-28 win over Mayde Creek with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, four total tackles and a pass breakup. The senior returned one of the interceptions 55 yards for a touchdown and also had a 32-yard TD fumble return.
3. Hunter Frenette, jr., Hutto
Frenette had a late interception to seal Hutton’s 35-34 win over Vista Ridge.
4. Jaylin Hawkins, sr., Midlothian Heritage
Hawkins led the way with 12 total tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback hurry as Midlothian Heritage hammered Corsicana, 48-10.
5. Dax Hebeisen, sr., Colleyville Heritage
Hebeisen piled up 17 total tackles (four for loss) and a sack as Colleyville Heritage edged Burleson, 29-27.
6. Kordae Houston, sr., South Oak Cliff
Houston, a Syracuse commit, had eight total tackles (three for loss) in a 55-0 shutout of Samuell.
7. Jakohri Johnson, sr., Duncanville
Johnson tallied nine total tackles (2.5 for loss), one sack and one quarterback hurry as Duncanville routed Mesquite, 34-7.
8. Kaiden Jones, jr., Cypress Falls
Jones dominated with eight total tackles and three sacks in a 37-21 win over Cy-Fair.
9. Matt Ortega, sr., Pebble Hills
Ortega had the final tackle on a late goal-line stand as Pebble Hills held on for a 19-14 victory over Eastlake.
10. Woods Peterson, sr., Albany
Peterson notched 11 total tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and a blocked field goal as Albany shut out Roscoe, 34-0.
11. Max Wrobel, sr., Rock Hill
Wrobel tallied 11 total tackles and a sack in a 21-16 loss to Plano.
