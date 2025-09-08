Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/8/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 4-6. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Noah Atkinson, jr., Colorado
Atkinson tallied 18 total tackles (three for loss), two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a 42-19 loss to McCamey.
2. Isaac Bukasa, sr., Saginaw
Bukasa forced two fumbles as Saginaw downed Boswell, 35-21.
3. John Catlin IV, jr., Denton Ryan
Catlin IV had four total tackles, two blocked PATs, an interception and a fumble recovery in a 20-12 win over Mansfield Timberview.
4. Jeremiah Collins, sr., Abilene
Collins filled up the stat sheet with four total tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception in a 34-13 victory over Cooper.
5. Raymund Contreras, sr., El Paso
Contreras had 12 total tackles in a 37-14 win over Mountain View.
6. Carson Cox, sr., Mansfield Legacy
Cox led the way with 17 total tackles as Mansfield Legacy defeated Chisholm Trail, 33-24.
7. Rocco Desanto, jr., New Braunfels
Desanto tallied nine total tackles, one sack and one interception in a 41-15 victory over Canyon.
8. Xavier Fleming, sr., Lewisville
Fleming, a Houston commit, had 10 total tackles and three sacks in a 38-21 win over Byron Nelson.
9. Tye Graves, jr., Lockney
Graves recorded two sacks in a 51-6 rout of Floydada.
10. Demetrius Perry, so., Ellison
Perry had 13 total tackles (two for loss), two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery as Ellison won a defensive battle with Killeen, 19-14.
11. Matthew Reagan, sr., Keller
Reagan finished with 12 total tackles and a pass breakup in a 38-36 win over Arlington Bowie.
12. Christopher Ridore, so., Forney
Ridore notched five total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 38-21 victory over A&M Consolidated.
13. Shawn Salazar, sr., Westbrook
Salazar dominated with 20 total tackles (two for loss), one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in a 64-16 win over Jonesboro.
14. Kai Triche, sr., Hays
Triche piled up 18 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as Hays edged Pflugerville, 35-31.
