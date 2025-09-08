High School

Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/8/2025)

We narrowed down the top performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Abilene defensive back Jeremiah Collins intercepts a pass. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 4-6. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. 

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 14, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to London’s Maddox Jennings for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll.

Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees  

1. Noah Atkinson, jr., Colorado

Atkinson tallied 18 total tackles (three for loss), two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a 42-19 loss to McCamey. 

2. Isaac Bukasa, sr., Saginaw

Bukasa forced two fumbles as Saginaw downed Boswell, 35-21.

3. John Catlin IV, jr., Denton Ryan

Catlin IV had four total tackles, two blocked PATs, an interception and a fumble recovery in a 20-12 win over Mansfield Timberview. 

4. Jeremiah Collins, sr., Abilene

Collins filled up the stat sheet with four total tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception in a 34-13 victory over Cooper. 

5. Raymund Contreras, sr., El Paso

Contreras had 12 total tackles in a 37-14 win over Mountain View. 

6. Carson Cox, sr., Mansfield Legacy

Cox led the way with 17 total tackles as Mansfield Legacy defeated Chisholm Trail, 33-24. 

7. Rocco Desanto, jr., New Braunfels

Desanto tallied nine total tackles, one sack and one interception in a 41-15 victory over Canyon. 

8. Xavier Fleming, sr., Lewisville

Fleming, a Houston commit, had 10 total tackles and three sacks in a 38-21 win over Byron Nelson. 

9. Tye Graves, jr., Lockney

Graves recorded two sacks in a 51-6 rout of Floydada. 

10. Demetrius Perry, so., Ellison

Perry had 13 total tackles (two for loss), two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery as Ellison won a defensive battle with Killeen, 19-14. 

11. Matthew Reagan, sr., Keller

Reagan finished with 12 total tackles and a pass breakup in a 38-36 win over Arlington Bowie. 

12. Christopher Ridore, so., Forney

Ridore notched five total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 38-21 victory over A&M Consolidated.

13. Shawn Salazar, sr., Westbrook

Salazar dominated with 20 total tackles (two for loss), one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in a 64-16 win over Jonesboro. 

14. Kai Triche, sr., Hays

Triche piled up 18 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as Hays edged Pflugerville, 35-31. 

