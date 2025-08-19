Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (08/18/2025)
Each week, High School On SI scoured the Lone Star State for fall sports during the week of Aug. 11-16.
The fall slate for UIL and TAPPS includes volleyball, water polo, cross country, team tennis and football. This list will focus on all sports except football, which will be a separate poll this year.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email butler@scorebooklive.com
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Alyssa Almanza, El Paso Socorro volleyball
The Lady Bulldogs received 36 digs from the freshman in her second high school game and she had 41 against Fort Worth Brewer on Aug. 16 in the Duncanville Tournament.
Layla Austin, Southlake Carroll volleyball
The San Diego State pledge opened the year with 106 kills as the Dragons went 7-1 last week. She had 24 kills vs. Highland Park and 26 against Allen. She also accounted for 97 digs, with 19 against Highland Park in a 3-2 win. Austin was named to the Battle for the Rock All-Tournament Team.
Berkley Bates, Spring Branch Smithson Valley volleyball
The libero provided had 56 service points, 8 aces, 154 digs and 26 assists for the Rangers. Her 6.7 digs per set average was aided by 28 against San Antonio Brennan on Aug. 16 in a 2-1 win. The Central Arkansas pledge had 31 against Brennan on Aug. 12.
Ava Collins, Montgomery volleyball
The senior had at least 18 assists in every game last week for the Bears, including 34 against Willis. She finished with 268 assists in 11 games and added 83 digs — 12 each against Clear Springs and Fulshear in the John Turner Classic.
Harper Green, Beeville Jones volleyball
The Lady Trojans have started 9-2 and the senior is a big reason why, with 134 total kills — 10 or more in 9 of those games. She added 122 digs during that same stretch and was named to the Cuero Tournament All-Tournament team.
Logan Hayslip, Brenham volleyball
The junior had 43 aces, 56 service points, 151 digs and 12 assists for the Cubettes during the opening 10 games in 2025. She had 5 games of 15 or more digs, including 21 against New Braunfels at the Westwood Showcase.
Jennavee Jensen, Cedar Park Vista Ridge volleyball
The outsider hitter had double-doubles in kills and digs against Austin, Cedar Park and Pasadena last week. Her total numbers were 105 kills, 68 digs and 25 aces as the Rangers started 8-3.
Marlee Lightsey, New Braunfels Canyon volleyball
The returning all-stater posted a season-high 22 kills against The Woodlands College Park on Aug. 16 and had 7 games with 10 or more kills last week.
Noah Loweree, El Paso Eastwood boys cross country
The junior opened up the 2025 season with a win at the Canutillo XC Invitational on Aug. 16 in El Paso. He ran 15:08.89, winning by 16 seconds.
McKenna Morton, Carrollton Prince of Peace Christian volleyball
The senior outside hitter had 8 games with 10 more kills, including posting 16 against both Argyle Liberty Christiana and Victoria East. She added 68 service points and 86 digs.
Greysen Ortmeier, Tomball volleyball
The 6-foot-0 freshman made a dazzling entry to high school ball with 187 assists in 9 games. Posted 27 assists in a 2-1 win against College Station A&M Consolidated Aug. 15. She had 26 assists against Cypress Ranch and Spring Grand Oaks.
Sophee Peterson, Trophy Club Byron Nelson volleyball
The No. 1-ranked team in the country from last year is off to a 10-0 start. The junior, a Texas A&M pledge, had 50 digs and 264 assists, including 40 in a win against Sierra Canyon, California, at the Anna Kang Invitational.
Levariya “Vari” Pinder, Justin Northwest volleyball
The Texans won the Westwood Showcase and Pinder was named the tournament MVP. In a win against Dickinson, the SMU pledge eclipsed 1,000 career digs on Aug. 15.
Ella Pruitt, Deer Park girls water polo
The senior posted multiple goals in all 5 games last week. She had 18 goals and 16 assists for the Deer. She accounted for 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) in a 15-3 win against Cypress Ridge on Aug. 15.
Genesis Ramirez, La Joya Palmview girls cross country
The junior opened up the season with a time of 18:25.60 in the 5K at the McAllen Bulldogs Invitational held Aug 15 at the De Leon Soccer Complex. She was a state qualifier last year and took 21st in 6A for the Lobos.
John Robles Kilduff, Flower Mound boys water polo
The senior recorded four goals in a 16-11 win over Tomball on Aug. 16. He had 7 goals and 5 assists in 6 games.
Ella Rodriguez, Medina Valley girls cross country
The freshman had a great start to high school by winning the Floresville XC Invitational on Aug. 16. She ran 19:25.30 and was the only freshman in the top 20.
Kylie Rodriguez, Forney volleyball
In a 10-game start to the season between Tuesday and Saturday, the senior outside hitter had 134 kills, 13 aces, 15 blocks and 76 digs for the Jackrabbits.
Lucy Schwabauer, Plano John Paul II volleyball
The 5-foot-9 junior had 52 service points, 26 digs and 211 assists in 7 games for the Cardinals. During a 3-2 win vs. Rockwall on Friday, she had 54 assists.
Libby Tedder, Springtown volleyball
The 5-foot-9 junior racked up 126 kills and had 68 digs to help the Lady ‘Pines start 11-1. She had 14 kills and 13 digs against Peaster on Aug. 12.
Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
