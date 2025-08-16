Texas high school safeties you should know entering the 2025 football season: vote for the best
As we come to the end of the series of top players in the state by position, we will close with safeties and specialists.
This list will focus on the best safeties in the state. This list is full of future Division I football players and players who were all-staters last fall.
The Waco area is loaded with talent at the safety spot this year, while other player hail from across the state.
Please note this is not an overall ranking, as each player is listed in alphabetical order
Aaron Bradshaw, sr., Fort Worth North Crowley
He recorded 36 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles for the Class 6A Division I champs last year. He’s committed to Texas Tech.
Bradley Brown, sr., Plano
The 3-star recruit — the No. 62 safety in the country — had 69 tackles and 2 TFL last year for the Wildcats. The TCU pledge was also a state qualifier in the long jump this past spring.
Mark Brown III, sr., Corsicana
He’s been seeing time on varsity for three years now, heading into his final season. The District 6-5A Division II all-district football pick is also a track athlete who posted times of 10.93 and 10.96. He’s committed to North Texas.
Israel Campos, sr., Edcouch-Elsa
He was one of the top secondary players in the Valley last year with 56 tackles, 7 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries. He had a season-best 3 INTs and a pick-six against PSJA Southwest last year. He was a Class 5A third-team all-state pick.
William Chen, sr., Southlake Carroll
He earned honorable mention all-state honors last year for the Dragons. The Brown pledge racked up 87 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 3 sacks and 1 defensive score for the 6A-DII runners-up.
Jordan Davis, sr., Plano Home School Athletic Association
The Baylor commit had 69 tackles, 7 TFL, 6 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, 3 fumble recoveries and 4 forced fumbles. According to 247Sports, his dad, Reggie, played in the NFL and has been a coach in the NFL, UFL and collegiate levels.
Jordan Deck, sr., Frisco Lone Star
The 6-foot-3 recruit was an honorable mention all-state pick last year for the Rangers. The Michigan recruit — after flipping from Baylor — had 42 tackles, 12 pass breakups and 1 sack last year.
Markel Ford, jr., DeSoto
A former district newcomer of the year, he had 45 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery for North Mesquite. Now at DeSoto, he's committed to play at SMU in 2026.
Rickey Giles, sr., Dallas South Oak Cliff
After limited time as a sophomore, he had 51 tackles, 2 interceptions — a pick-6 — and two pass breakups last year for the state runners-up. He committed to West Virginia in June.
Jeremiah Green, sr., Waco University
He was another Class 5A all-state player — honorable mention — that returns this year. According to MaxPreps, he had 46 tackles, 7 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries last year for the Trojans.
Blanton Hale, sr., Hallsville
The senior was a first-team all-district and honorable mention all-state pick last year for the Bobcats. He posted 116 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception, 1 sack
Davis Kinney, sr., Fort Bend Travis
The Northwestern pledge was a second-team all-stater last year in 6A. He had four interceptions last year and returned three of them for a touchdown — all of them for 50 yards or more.
Davontrae Kirkland, jr., Waco University
He’s the second Trojan on this list. The 6-foot senior is a Baylor pledge who accounted for 83 tackles, had 1 interception and 1 forced fumble last year.
Kaden Olson, sr., Justin Northwest
The Texans’ standout will head to Washington State next year. The 3-star recruit broke up 10 passes last year, while have 2 fumble recoveries and 50 tackles.
Tay’vian Peoples, sr., Victoria West
The 5-foot-10 free safety was a third-team all-state pick in Class 5A last year. He posted 6 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 87 tackles for the Warriors.
Jermaine Santana-Diaz, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point
He’s a 3-star recruit who is headed to Colorado State and is ranked as the No. 45 safety in the country by 247Sports. A preseason pick by the Houston Touchdown Club this year, he had 49 tackles, 2 interceptions and 4 pass breakups last year.
Donovan Webb, sr., Frisco Panther Creek
A versatile player, he returned two 2 punts for touchdowns last year, ran for 172 yards, but his impact was on defense with 120 tackles, 5 interceptions, 9 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. A Class 4A all-state pick, he’s committed to Texas Tech.
Kane White-Tinsley, sr., Canyon West Plains
He helped the Wolves reach the Class 4A Division I semifinals last year. He had 9 interceptions, broke up 4 passes and recorded 55 tackles, earning second-team all-state honors.
Isaiah Williams, sr., Fort Bend Marshall
He’s entering his fourth year of varsity time this fall. He had 56 tackles in 9 games last year. 3-star recruit had more than 30 offers and pledged to Illinois in June.
MarQwae Willis, sr., Waco La Vega
Had three interceptions — one returned for a score — and added 74 tackles for the Class 4A Division II runners-up. A second-team all-state pick, he’s a three-sport athlete.
Also considered
Thompson Bennett, sr., Austin Westlake
Rocky Dunn, sr., Melissa (Boise State)
Damian Horace, sr., Conroe
Rhett Kelley, sr., Peaster
Matthew McClain, sr., Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy
Amos Phillips, sr., Gatesville
Maddox Quiller, sr., Pflugerville Hendrickson (Texas Tech)
JayQuan Snell, jr., Waxahachie
Jordan Stevens, sr., DeSoto
Carter Stewart, sr., Alvin Shadow Creek (Utah)
Jett Taylor, sr. Grand Saline
Alonzo Welch, sr., Mesquite Horn (Tulsa)
Hayden West, sr., Colleyville Heritage (UTSA)
