Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (10/14/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, from cross country to volleyball - all sports except football, which is highlighted separately.
Congratulations to Denton Ryan volleyball's Briley Marion, who ran away with SBLive's Texas Athlete of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 5.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Elanor Atkinson, Pearland Dawson girl water polo
The junior had 12 shots on goals and scored eight goals — and added an assist — in a 15-11 win over Cy-Fair on Friday.
Lili Clepper, League City Clear Springs girls water polo
In a Class 6A playoff game, the Chargers won 25-4 against Baytown Sterling. She had eight goals and three assists and now has 129 goals on the season.
Aubree Fernandez, Frisco Wakeland volleyball
The 5-foot-7 junior surpassed the 1,000-career dig mark and had 31 digs last week in wins against The Colony and Frisco Reedy.
CJ Gonzales, Big Spring boys cross country
Running at the UIL Class 4A District 5 meet in Lubbock, the freshman took home first place — his first win of the season.
Mary Grace Hayes, Sherman Texoma Christian School volleyball
In a showdown with Azle Christian on Tuesday, the junior had 29 kills and 20 digs.
Erika Hernandez, Wylie East volleyball
Hernandez recorded a season-high 30 kills in a 3-2 win against Wylie on Tuesday. She added 14 digs to complete the double-double.
Lola Isaeff, San Antonio Brandeis volleyball
The Texas Tech pledge surpassed 1,200 career kills and is 31 away from reaching 1,000 career digs for the Broncos. She had a double-double with a win on Friday against San Antonio Lee.
Mikki Johnson, Denton Braswell volleyball
The senior recorded 30 kills, 3 aces and 13 digs in a 3-2 win over Lewisville on Friday for the Bengals. The 30 kills were a career-high for the player with three years of varsity playing time.
Carter Kalen, Houston Jersey Village boys water polo
The freshman had seven goals and provided three assists in a 30-1 triumph over Houston Cesar E. Chavez in a playoff game on Monday. It was a career-high in both goals and assists for the ninth grader.
Caden Leonard, Southlake Carroll boys cross country
The junior ran the fastest time in the state on Oct. 10, blazing the Bob Jones Park course in Southlake in 14:33.50. He took first place in the UIL 6A District 4 meet in the process.
Jordyn Moore, Arygle volleyball
In a 3-0 sweep over North Richland Hills Richland on Tuesday, the Colgate pledge had a triple-double with 12 kills, 12 digs and 12 assists - and also added 4 aces. On Friday, she had 13 kills, 13 digs and 13 assists in a win against Grapevine.
Arianna Muoneke, Cy-Fair volleyball
In a 3-2 win over Jersey Village on Friday, the senior recorded 21 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces and didn’t make an error in 20 serve receives.
Micah Neal, Aledo girls cross country
Aledo won the UIL 5A District 5 meet with a perfect score. The sophomore won the district meet for the second year in a row for the Bearcats at the race on Oct. 11 in Fort Worth.
Ruel Newberry, Denton Guyer boys cross country
The freshman won his sixth meet this year when he ran 14:53 to take the UIL Class 6A District 5 meet on Oct. 11 in Denton.
Rowen Skinner, College Station Texas A&M Consolidate girls cross country
The sophomore’s second win of the year came at the UIL 5A District 17 race on Oct. 11 in College Station. She helped her team win its first district title since 2007.
Shannon Skinner, Lewisville volleyball
She had 13 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks and didn’t have a return error in a 3-0 win over Flower Mound Marcus on Tuesday in the Battle of the Axe rivalry.
Lucas Stapleton, Conroe Grand Oaks boys water polo
In a playoff game against Forney on Friday, the senior had five goals and three assists in the Grizzlies’ 19-6 win.
Aleciara Smallwood, Lufkin volleyball
In a 3-1 win over Hallsville on Friday, Smallwood had 21 assists, 13 digs and seven kills for the Lady Panthers.
Claire Taylor, Conroe girls water polo
The Tigers won its 10th game in a row with a 20-8 victory over Nacogdoches in a Class 6A playoff game. The junior had six goals and three assists in the win.
Blair Thiebaud, College Station volleyball
The junior had a triple-double with 23 assists, 17 kills and 16 digs, 8 service points, 2 aces, and 4 blocks in a 3-2 win over Montgomery on Friday.
Kerington Thornton, Round Rock volleyball
In two wins last week — against Austin Vandegrift and Hutto — the 6-foot-4 sophomore had 29 kills for the Dragons.
Desiree Torres, Corpus Christi West Oso girls cross country
Running at West Guth Park in Corpus Christi, the sophomore took home first place in the UIL 3A District 29 meet on Oct. 10. She won by more than 27 seconds.
Hilda Urena, El Paso Irvin girls cross country
The junior took home first place at the District 1-4A meet on Oct. 10 in El Paso. She ran a personal-best 15:26.20 in the two-mile race.
Aaron Vidaurri, Laredo United boys cross country
The senior took home first place with a time of 15:44.20 at the UIL 6A District 30 in the race held at Del Rio High School on Oct. 11.
Miles Westbrook, El Paso boys cross country
The same week head coach Nathan Casillas suddenly died, Westbrook won the 1-5A District meet in El Paso, running 16:00.70.
