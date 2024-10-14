Vote: Who was top defensive Texas high school football player of Week 7?
Week 7 of the 2024 Texas high school footballseason brought compelling rivalries and matchups across the Lone Star State, as well as many standout individual performances.
SBLive is taking a closer look at the top performances across the state on offense from Oct. 10-12. We started with offensive players and now move to defense.
Who was the best defensive player in Week 7? We want to hear from you. Submit all future nominees to andy@scorebooklive.com
Scroll down and cast your vote for the top defensive player in Week 3. Voting stays open through Sunday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
TEXAS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Names are in alphabetical order.
Keylan Abrams, DeSoto edge rusher
Sacked 5-star Alabama-bound QB Keelon Russell twice and finished with seven total tackles in a loss to nationally ranked Duncanville.
Patrick Arriaga, Alamo Heights
Finished with an interception, a sack and 15 total tackles (three for loss) in a 56-28 win over Victoria West.
Bryce Braden, Stratford
Posted 14 tackles in addition to a two-rushing touchdown night in a win over Childress.
Maxwell Blank, Argyle linebacker
Hauled back a scoop-and-score fumble in a 36-7 win over Arlington Seguin.
Nehemiah Borner, Duncanville linebacker
Had 20 total tackles (two for loss) and a sack in the Panthers' 42-20 win over DeSoto.
Tristan Butler, Stony Point D-end/linebacker
Helped Stony Point win its second game of the season, logging two sacks and 15 total tackles (three for loss).
William Chen, Southlake Carroll
The junior had an interception, a sack and five total tackles in a 60-14 win over Eaton.
Patrick Ortiz, San Antonio Holy Cross
Recorded three interceptions in a 62-0 win over John Paul II.
Riley Pettiojohn, McKinney linebacker
Four of the senior 5-star Ohio State-committed linebacker's 10 tackles were for loss in a 31-7 win over Plano West.
Ayden Stauffer, McAllen Memorial
Picked off a pass with 14 seconds left to solidify a 32-29 win over cross-town rival McAllen.
Damon Vinson, Wylie East
Had three interceptions and five total tackles in a loss to Sachse.
