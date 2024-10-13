Vote: Who was top offensive Texas high school football player of Week 7?
Week 7 of the 2024 Texas high school football season brought compelling rivalries and matchups across the Lone Star State, as well as many standout individual performances.
SBLive is taking a closer look at the top performances across the state on offense from Oct. 10-12.
Who was the best offensive player in Week 7? We want to hear from you.
TEXAS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Names are in alphabetical order.
Ashton Arriaga, Tyler running back
Took 17 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown in a 42-22 win over Cleburne.
DJ Barnes, Shelbyville quarterback
What a day for the signal-caller: 28 of 35 passing, 373 yards, 30 carries for 198 rushing yards and a three total touchdowns in a narrow 43-42 win over Garrison.
Legend Bey, North Forney quarterback
The junior led North Forney to a 49-42 win over Rockwall-Heath on Friday night, amassing 355 yards, six touchdowns and a pick.
Kavian Bryant, Palestine Westwood quarterback
The sophomore threw for 314 yard and six touchdowns and nearly 100 yards rushing on nine carries in a 63-14 win over Crockett.
Edward Chumley, Anna running back
Turned 27 carries into 201 yards and four touchdowns in a Friday night win over Frisco Emerson.
Donell Gee, Allen receiver
Turned five catches into 84 receiving yards and two touchdowns, then housed an 85-yard punt return in a 78-21 win over Princeton.
Jayden Jackson, Franklin running back
His 284-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance in a district opening win over Troy was enough to break Franklin's career rushing record.
Chris Jimerson Jr., North Crowley quarterback
The nationally ranked Panthers rolled Mansfield Lake Ridge to stay undefeated, thanks to their senior QB's six touchdowns and 405 combined yards of offense.
Armando Lujan, Sunray quarterback
SBLive's West Texas Play of the Year in 2023 is only adding to an all-time career. He had 383 passing yards and six TDs (opposite one pick) on 23 of 30 passing in a 47-6 win ove
Rusty Ly-McMurray, Allen Academy athlete
He scored 54 total points in a 91-42 win over Northland Christian. That included 221 receiving yards, 102 rushing yards, six total touchdowns, plus 11 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on D.
Kaliq Lockett, Sachse receiver
The nation's No. 2 receiver had six catches for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 63-7 win over North Garland.
Josiah Lucas, South Grand Prairie running back
Received 23 carries and finished with 308 yards and four touchdowns to lead a win over Arlington Lamar.
Dakorien Moore, Duncanville receiver
Before the nation's No. 1 receiver flew out to Eugene, Oregon for the Oregon-Ohio State showdown, he caught for four touchdowns and 249 yards in a nationally ranked district rivalry win over DeSoto.
Chase Nelson, Booker quarterback
Completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 226 passing yards, five touchdowns and 74 rushing yards in a 66-42 win over Claude in 1A Division 1 showdown.
Keelon Russell, Duncanville quarterback
The Alabama commit completed 27 of 36 passes for 427 yards and six touchdowns in a win at nationally ranked DeSoto
