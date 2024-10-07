We narrowed down the top fall sports performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (10/07/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, from cross country to volleyball - all sports except football, which is highlighted separately.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Oct. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Anthony Aguilar, Prosper Walnut Grove boys water polo
The senior had his second-highest scoring day of the season when he had 8 goals — while adding three assists — in an 18-14 win over Flower Mound on Tuesday.
Keely Anderson, Dickinson volleyball
In a 3-1 in over Clear Falls on Tuesday, the Lady Gators got 43 assists, 16 digs and 4 aces from the senior setter.
Anakin Bryant, Forney boys water polo
In a 14-13 win over Rockwall on Oct. 1, Bryant had six goals on six shots and added an assist in the victory for the Jackrabbits.
Diana Cabrera, Houston Northside girls cross country
In a photo finish, the junior took first place by a millisecond over Yuliana Saavedra of Houston Scarbrough at the UIL 4A District 20 in Houston on Saturday.
Sienna Cavalier, Amarillo volleyball
The senior went over 1,000 career kills and 600 career digs. She had 15 kills in a 3-0 win over Amarillo Palo Duro in a District 3-5A game on Tuesday.
Kayla Chavez, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial volleyball
Last week, the senior had 72 assists — 44 against Corpus Christi Carroll and 28 against Corpus Christi King. She had 19 digs in the win against King as well.
Taylor Cook, Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy volleyball
The Kansas pledge dished out her 2,500 career assist in a 3-0 win over Plano John Paul II on Oct. 1.
Zyla Deshone, Wolfforth Frenship girls cross country
At the Odessa Invitational at the University of Texas-Permian Basin on Thursday, Oct. 3, the junior ran 20:08.4 to take first place.
Nicolas Hutchinson, Houston Westside boys cross country
The senior secured first place at the UIL 6A District 18 race on Saturday in Houston.
Mary Johnson, El Maton Tidehaven volleyball
In a 3-1 win against Palacios on Tuesday, the senior matched a season-high with 34 kills, while adding 14 digs and 3 blocks. In a loss against Vanderbilt Industrial on Saturday, she surpassed 500 kills on the season.
Megan Leftwich, Rockport-Fulton volleyball
The junior recorded a triple-double against Beeville Jones on Tuesday, with 14 digs, 10 kills and 10 assists.
Aleya Longoria, Bishop volleyball
In a win against Orange Grove on Friday, the junior had 25 assists, four blocks and 8 kills for the Badgers.
Briley Marion, Denton Ryan volleyball
In a 3-0 win over Denton on Friday, the senior had 34 assists, 18 digs, 3 kills and one ace. She also surpassed 1,000 assists in her career in the win.
Grace Martinez, Corpus Christi Calallen volleyball
The junior keeps on adding to her career assist total with 36 in games against Tuloso-Midway and Laredo Harmony last week. She now has 1,048 assists in her career.
Peyton McKee, Montgomery Lake Creek volleyball
The Missouri State pledge had 19 kills and 13 digs — her fourth straight double-double — in a 3-1 win against Brenham on Friday.
Camille Middleton, Fort Worth Boswell volleyball
After securing 1,000 career kills earlier this year, the Prairie View A&M pledge surpassed the 1,000 mark in digs in her career on Friday.
Kylee Montalvo, Needville girls cross country
At the Bay City Cross Country Invitational on Thursday, Montalvo ran 12:44.76 in the 2-mile run to post a 13-second margin of victory.
Aubrey Morrison, Brenham volleyball
The freshman had a career-best 18 kills, while adding 18 digs and had only one error on 19 serve-receive in a 3-1 win over Bryan Rudder on Tuesday. The 18 digs was the fifth game in a row with more than 15.
Mason Murray, Abilene girls cross country
The senior won for the fourth time this season when she ran 18:34.79 to take home first at the Brewer Invitational on Friday in Fort Worth.
Angel Olvera, Wolfe City boys cross country
The senior ran a season-best 16:56.33 to pick up first place at the UIL 2A District 14 meet on Saturday in Trenton.
Savannah Rose, San Antonio Harlan girls water polo
No. 11 Harlan picked up a 14-8 win over No. 7-ranked Brennan in a showdown on Saturday. The senior had five goals in the win — a season-high.
Lexee Salas, El Paso Americas volleyball
A dual-sport fall athlete who also runs cross country, the setter reached the 2,000 career assists in a 3-0 win over Hanks on Oct. 1.
Carli Tuttle, Beckville volleyball
For the 19th game in a row, the sophomore had at least 10 assists — tallying 20 in a 3-0 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday. She surpassed the 1,000-assist mark in her career last week. She had 575 assists this year in 36 games for the Bearcats.
Allison Warden, Bryan volleyball
The senior had a game-high 23 assists, 14 service points, and 4 aces in a 3-0 win over Temple on Oct. 1. She has at least 10 assists in all 39 games this fall.
Kaylee Yuan, Joshua girls golf
The junior, an all-state last year, shot 138 to win the Cleburne Fall Classic on Saturday. She shot a 6-under 66 to tie the course record.
