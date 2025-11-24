Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/24/2025)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 20-22. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Kayden Vickers of Permian for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. Vickers completed 13 of 17 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-7 rout of Eastlake.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Chase Ames, jr., Dripping Springs
Ames passed for 305 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-28 win over Harlan.
2. SaRod Baker, jr., DeSoto
Baker torched Longview for 371 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 60-28 victory.
3. Gavin Beard, sr., All Saints Episcopal
Beard, a Georgetown commit, completed 26 of 33 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns as All Saints Episcopal took down Fort Worth Christian, 38-21.
4. Ty Carter, jr., La Vernia
Carter had 18 carries for 225 yards and scored five total touchdowns in a 51-33 win over Somerset.
5. Miles Follis, so., Stamford
Follis completed 20 of 31 passes for a career-high 305 yards and two touchdowns as Stamford fell at home to New Home, 21-20.
6. Maguire Gasperson, sr., Argyle
Gasperson threw for 322 yards and six touchdowns in a 77-35 win over Abilene Cooper.
7. Jayshon Gibson, jr., Richland
Gibson scored eight touchdowns — seven rushing, one receiving — in a 70-37 victory over El Dorado. The junior finished with 16 carries for 321 yards.
8. Hunter Haug, jr., Smithson Valley
Haug had four receptions for 83 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-0 shutout of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
9. John Hebert, sr., Strake Jesuit
Hebert, a Houston commit, turned 41 carries into 359 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-35 shootout win over Lamar.
10. Tyson Henry, jr., Port Neches-Groves
Henry ran for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries as Port Neches-Groves blasted Ennis, 63-21.
11. Gary Jefferson Jr., sr., Bastrop
Jefferson Jr. had 34 carries for 381 yards and six touchdowns while catching five passes for 47 yards and another score in a 69-42 victory over University.
12. Trot Jordan, jr., Stephenville
Jordan threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-7 rout of Dumas.
13. Jordan Lampkin, jr., San Marcos
Lampkin had eight receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-3 romp over Edinburg.
14. Jon Anthony Lardizabal, sr., Springtown
Lardizabal turned 32 carries into 292 yards and five touchdowns as Springtown edged Panther Creek in a shootout, 49-41.
15. Lucas Mangham, sr., Wakeland
Mangham caught six passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-36 win over Cedar Park.
16. Javian Osborne, sr., Forney
Osborne, a Notre Dame commit, had 20 carries for 301 yards and five touchdowns as Forney survived a shootout with Harker Heights, 48-44.
17. Noah Spinks, sr., Summer Creek
Spinks completed 16 of 23 passes for 457 yards and eight touchdowns in a 72-35 win over Manvel.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App