Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/15/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 11-13. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congratulations to El Paso’s Ledger Merritt for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Daylon Cobb, sr., Martin
Cobb had nine carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns while also catching three passes for 69 yards and another score in a 74-47 victory over Mansfield.
2. Barrett Fallon, sr., Davenport
Fallon ran for 206 yards and four touchdowns and added a 103-yard kick return TD as Davenport edged Pieper, 47-44.
3. Jayshon Gibson, jr., Richland
Gibson had 24 carries for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-38 victory over Denton.
4. Jonathan Hatton Jr., sr., Steele
Hatton Jr., a Texas A&M commit, ran for 157 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-22 win over Brandeis.
5. Javian Jones-Priest, jr., Martin
In the shootout with Mansfield, Jones-Priest piled up 191 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries.
6. Carter Massey, sr., Flower Mound
Massey caught 11 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown as Flower Mound fell to Lake Highlands, 52-38.
7. Mauricio Mendoza, sr., La Joya
Mendoza had 16 carries for 254 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-48 win over Pace.
8. Cavalli Nealy, sr., Temple
Nealy ran for 273 yards and a pair of scores in a 40-33 victory over San Antonio Reagan.
9. Weston Nielsen, jr., Bastrop
Nielsen completed 22 of 32 passes for 549 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions in a 70-55 win over Prestonwood Christian.
10. Ernie Powers, sr., Franklin
Powers exploded for 365 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 49-42 win over Monterey.
11. Benjamin Sanders, jr., Richland
Sanders also shined for Richland with nine catches for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
12. Chuck Smith, sr., Lake Highlands
In the victory over Flower Mound, Smith connected on 23 of 27 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.
13. Landen Williams-Callis, jr., Randle
Williams-Callis turned 22 carries into 326 yards and six touchdowns as Randle hammered Travis, 56-29.
14. Hayden Yelverton, sr., Community Christian
Yelverton had 390 all-purpose yards and scored eight total touchdowns in a 79-72 victory.
