Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/22/2025)

Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 18-20. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 28, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Martin’s Javian Jones-Priest for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. In a shootout with Mansfield, Jones-Priest piled up 191 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Jimmy Alarcon, sr., Cypress Lakes
Alarcon completed 23 of 37 passes for 248 yards with five touchdowns as Cypress Lakes blanked Cypress Park, 57-0.
2. Jermaine Bishop Jr., sr., Willis
Bishop Jr., a Texas commit, had 26 carries for 301 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns — four rushing, one passing — in a 42-30 win over The Woodlands.
3. Kobie Campbell, jr., Needville
Campbell had 29 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns and scored the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime. Needville defeated El Campo, 36-35.
4. Bodie Davis, sr., Keller
Davis caught nine passes for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 31-28 a loss to Bell.
5. Austin Diggs, sr., Southwest
Diggs ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-13 rout of Laredo Martin.
6. Ben Ebeke, sr., W.T. White
Ebeke compiled 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns as W.T. White routed Adams, 36-6.
7. Graylyn Fry, sr., Panther Creek
Fry completed 15 of 21 passes for 318 yards with four touchdowns as Panther Creek hammered Kennedale, 56-17.
8. Daylon Gordon, jr., Wylie
Gordon compiled 405 total yards and three touchdowns and had the game-sealing interception in a 34-27 win over Sachse.
9. Cameron Grady, jr., Sotomayor
Grady had 20 carries for 232 yards and scored five total touchdowns — three rushing, two receiving — in a 45-16 victory over O’Connor.
10. Ryelan Morris, sr., Honey Grove
Morris scored eight total touchdowns — six rushing, two receiving — in a 53-49 victory over Blue Ridge. The Stanford commit had 32 carries for 375 yards and caught three passes for 113 yards.
11. Ernie Powers, sr., Franklin
Powers had 24 carries for 185 yards and five touchdowns as Franklin hammered Americas, 73-20.
12. JP Reyes, jr., Midland Legacy
Reyes completed 30 of 38 passes for 472 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 42-28 win over Abilene.
13. Caris Sela, jr., Northwest
Sela did all he could in a 31-30 loss to Eaton, finishing with 302 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
14. Nate Vincent, sr., Rock Hill
Vincent threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 127 yards and another score in a 41-34 loss to Princeton.
15. Landen Williams-Callis, jr., Randle
Williams-Callis put together another strong performance in a 51-6 rout of Fort Bend Marshall with 24 carries for 269 yards and four touchdowns. The junior also had a 27-yard reception.
