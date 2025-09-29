Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (9/29/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI's Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 25-27.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. SaRod Baker, jr., DeSoto
Baker ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns as DeSoto took down Waxahachie, 40-17.
2. Brock Belcher, jr., Windthorst
Belcher completed 25 of 32 passes for 432 yards with seven touchdowns as Windthorst hammered Seymour, 69-7. The junior also ran for 62 yards.
3. Cesar Belmontes, sr., Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Belmontes had 19 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 rout of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.
4. Jermaine Bishop Jr., sr., Willis
Bishop Jr. became the all-time leading receiver in Houston history after catching five passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-6 victory over Cleveland. The Texas commit has 3,601 career receiving yards.
5. Caleb Crenshaw, sr., Anderson
Crenshaw had 34 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns and scored a pair of two-point conversions in Anderson’s 42-40 overtime win over A&M Consolidated.
6. Jamari Dean, sr., Memorial
Dean did all he could in a 42-27 loss to Cooper, tallying seven catches for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
7. Lincoln Frazier, fr., Willis
Frazier completed 15 of 18 passes for 253 yards and seven touchdowns in the rout of Cleveland.
8. Brett Holloway, sr., Melissa
Holloway accounted for five total touchdowns — three rushing, two passing — and accumulated 291 yards of total offense as Melissa edged Anna, 40-34.
9. Evan Koehne, jr., Celina
Koehne ran for 147 yards and four touchdowns in a 25-28 win over Panther Creek.
10. Jah’Rin Louis, sr., Klein Cain
Louis turned 38 carries into 450 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-62 win over Tomball Memorial. Louis’ output ranks eighth on the Houston all-time single-game rushing list.
11. Josiah Lucas, sr., South Grand Prairie
Lucas, a San Diego State commit, had 31 carries for 223 yards and four touchdowns while catching two passes for 43 yards and another score in a 48-31 victory over Arlington.
12. Lincoln Madrid, sr., Greenwood
Madrid completed 17 of 19 passes for 364 yards and six touchdowns as Greenwood downed Pecos, 47-3.
13. Jayden Maples, sr., Wakeland
Maples threw for 407 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-24 win over McKinney North.
14. Dax Montelongo, sr., Midlothian Heritage
Montelongo passed for 184 yards, ran for 214 yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns — five rushing, two passing — in a 56-21 victory over Ennis.
15. Ernie Powers, sr., Franklin
Powers had another monster game against Coronado with 25 carries for 388 yards and seven touchdowns. Franklin cruised to a 59-7 victory.
16. Jaxon Schad, so., Weiss
Schad threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 62 yards and another score in a 41-21 win over Hendrickson.
17. Dionne Sims, sr., C.E. King
Sims, a Stephen F. Austin commit, dominated with 32 carries for 435 yards and six touchdowns as C.E. King survived a shutout with Atascocita, 70-55.
18. Daveon Singleton, sr., Chapin
Singleton, a UTEP commit, accounted for 413 yards of total offense —229 yards passing, 184 yards rushing — and five touchdowns in a 50-13 rout of Burges.
19. Cole Taylor, sr., Pflugerville
Taylor passed for 286 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 38 yards and another score in a 55-20 win over Elgin.
20. Donovan Warren, so., Episcopal Bellaire
Warren threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-24 loss to The Woodlands Christian Academy.
21. Landen Williams-Callis, jr., Randle
Williams-Callis was back at it in a 49-42 victory over Iowa Colony, running for 342 yards and six touchdowns.
