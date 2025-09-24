Vote: Who should be West Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Week 4? (09-23-2025)
It’s time for the fans to decide who among the top high school football performers from across West Texas last week was the best.
Week 4 games brought some exciting finishes and a bunch of blowouts, as stars of the week put up some big performances. We have all three phases - offense, defense and special teams - covered this week, with 15 candidates available for you to choose from.
Voting on this week’s poll will remain open until Monday, Sept. 30, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. This is a friendly reminder that you can vote on our polls as many times as you’d like, and we encourage you to share this page on all socials in a campaign effort for your favorite candidate.
The poll is located beneath the candidates, who are listed in alphabetical order, at the bottom of the page. Want to nominate a player? Message me on X, formerly Twitter, @LeviSportsGuy.
West Texas High School Football Player of the Week candidates
Sept. 23, 2025
Lane Burton, Canyon
A sophomore kicker, Burton went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and booted a pair of extra points to help the Eagles escape Amarillo Caprock 34-28.
Chase Campbell, Wolfforth Frenship
A four-star Texas Tech commit, Campbell did his thing in a thriller against Lubbock-Cooper. He caught nine passes for 160 yards (17.8 average) and scored four touchdowns.
Cruse Coleman, Henrietta
It was a busy, and highly productive, night for the breakout sophomore. In a 41-27 win against Lamesa, Coleman had 36 carries for 362 yards and five touchdowns – including a long of 56 yards to help aid his 10.1 yards per carry average.
Jimmy Edwards, San Angelo Central
He had five catches, over 100 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone on Friday’s 49-21 at Belton. Two more grabs in the second half saw him finish with seven receptions for 163 yards and three TDs.
David Estrada, El Paso Eastlake
Thursday’s game was the first time Estrada didn’t have double-digit tackles (he had 16 in Week 3), but he more than made up for it. Estrada finished with six tackles – all solo – but chipped in two key interceptions in a 51-28 win over Rio Rancho.
Quaid Ferris, Wolfforth Frenship
Frenship’s senior quarterback was locked in during Friday’s shootout against Lubbock-Cooper. He went 21-for-33 passing with 340 yards and five touchdowns in the 57-56 thriller.
Carmelo Jones, El Paso Andress
He averaged 11.5 yards per carry – including a long of 63 yards – in a 40-7 win over El Paso Chapin. The junior running back finished with 15 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns.
Ryland Keith, Ropesville Ropes
The senior running back averaged 11.7 yards per carry in a win over Olton. Keith carried the ball 18 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns – including a long of 59 yards.
Boston Ladd, Amarillo West Plains
A star two-way player for West Plains, Ladd had a tremendous night in the defensive backfield in Friday’s shutout against Bushland. He recorded three tackles – one solo – broke up a pass, picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Darren Mackey, Paducah
He accounted for seven touchdowns in a 57-13 win over Kress. The dual-threat quarterback saw four of his five completions (7 attempts) go for touchdowns, as he finished with 113 yards through the air and no interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 199 yards (18.1 average) with three touchdowns.
Reid Macon, Amarillo West Plains
West Plains shut out Bushland 45-0 behind a strong performance from Macon. The senior quarterback completed 16-of-23 passes for 312 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 19.5 yards per completion.
Ernie Powers, El Paso Franklin
The senior running back accounted for six touchdowns in a 73-20 win over El Paso Americas. He carried the ball 24 times for 185 yards and five touchdowns – including a long of 52 yards – and caught one pass for a 10-yard touchdown.
JP Reyes, Midland Legacy
In Friday’s 42-28 win over Abilene, the junior quarterback completed 30 of his 38 passing attempts for 472 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Xavier Torres, El Paso El Dorado
The senior linebacker was a menace against El Paso Eastwood. He racked up 14 tackles, including eight solo, had three tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a sack.
Landon York, Wall
Leading his Hawks to a 50-13 win over Monahans, York completed 19-of-30 passes for 280 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He averaged 14.7 yards per completion with a long of 65 yards.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes - even thousands - and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.