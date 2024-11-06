Vote: Who was Central Texas high school football player of the week? (11/5/2024)
BY MICHAEL ALVAREZ, HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
Which Central Texas high school football player had the best Week 10?
High school on SI scoured the Central region of the state throughout all Week 10 matchups as the second to last weekend of the regular season came and went.
Which player was the best among them? We want to hear from you.
CENTRAL TEXAS FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK CANDIDATES
Aidan “Moose” Garlington
High School: Round Rock
Garlington may not have found the endzone in their 22-17 win over the Stony Point Tigers, but he still made an impact on the ground. Rushing for 115 yards on 18 carries in a contest where the ground game was the difference maker for the Dragons.
Adrian Wilson, Senior
High School: Weiss
The recent Colorado commit added to his already superb season with 162 yards and two touchdowns on only 5 receptions.
Aydan Martinez-Brown, Senior
High school: College Station
A young man that should have been on everyone’s radar after totaling over 2,000 yards in his sophomore season continues to dominate the ground game. In their most recent match up against Weiss, Martinez-Brown rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns.
Wilson Stapp, Senior
High school: College Station
In a game that had playoff seeding implications you cannot mention one without the other. Stapp’s 147 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries paired nicely with Martinez-Brown’s performance as the duo dominated the ground game against conference rival Weiss.
David Cooper, Sophomore
High school: Cedar Park
Cooper showed his versatility in a win over Leander with 183 yards in the air and a touchdown, while also rushing for 156. The young quarter back has over 2,000 all-purpose yards with an average of 262.6 yards per game this season.
Damian Zapata, Senior
High school: Liberty Hill
In a game that featured eight different players in the back field and only one pass attempt, Zapata stole the show with 221 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.
Damien Calico, Freshman
High school: LBJ
Calico, a young receiver, has taken full advantage of his playing time this season. He added 126 yards and six receptions to his 521 total, in their Friday win over Taylor.
London Morgan, Junior
High school: Rouse
Morgan was more than impressive in their win over East View Friday completing 80% of his passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He also excelled on the ground rushing for 70 more yards and tacking on a touchdown to bring his total for the game to four.
Isaiah Champagne, Senior
High school: Pieper
Champagne is on a mission for his senior campaign with seven receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns in their win over Victoria East.
Aldric Trotter, Senior
High school: Harlan
Trotter was dominate in Harlan’s 63-20 win over conference rival Warren. He threw for 270 yards and five touchdowns, eclipsing the 1,600 yard mark in the air this season.
Kael Hatnot, Senior
High school: Johnson
In a game that came down to the wire, Hatnot’s 162 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries was critical in Johnson’s win over Judson to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Jah Mills, Senior
High school: Southwest
A work horse would be an understatement for Mills this game as he picked up 167 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. For reference, the second most carries on the team was 11.
Ed Small, Senior
High school: Anderson
In what was a dominate performance for the Trojans all-around, the first stat line that popped out was Ed Small’s. On only nine receptions, Small racked up 240 yards and four touchdowns, adding to what has been a dominate season for the senior.
Max Gerlich, Senior
High school: Anderson
Someone had to be getting Small the ball and that was his senior QB. Gerlich threw for just under 400 yards and five touchdowns on a surgical 74% completion rate. By averaging 301 yards a game in the air on the season, Gerlich is on pace to throw for 3,000 passing yards this season.
-- Michael Alvarez | @sblivetx
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Michael Alvarez is an high school sportswriter and broadcaster based in Austin, Texas. He broadcasts Central Texas high school football games for the IHSFAN Network.
