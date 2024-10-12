5-star Alabama football commit shines in storied Texas rivalry: 'I’m a game-changer'
DESOTO, Texas — Keelon Russell had a banner night, yet the Alabama pledge left Eagle Stadium feeling like Duncanville could’ve done better in the Texas high school football rivalry game of the year on Friday night.
“We left a lot of points on the board today,” the Panthers quarterback said after a 42-20 win over DeSoto in a battle of nationally-ranked powers.
He said in a postgame interview he hopes the offense can put up 60 points next week. The Panthers will be at home next week when Lancaster visits — the only other undefeated team in District 11-6A with an identical 3-0 record.
Duncanville was off last week but for the past two games, Russell has been arguably the nation's best high school quarterback this fall — a notion exemplified in his now-back-to-back 400-plus yard games.
After throwing for 474 and 5 TDs against Dallas Skyline, he threw for 429 and 6 TDs against a state championship team in DeSoto.
“I probably could’ve thrown for 8 (touchdowns) but I won’t be too cocky,” Russell said.
His 6-TD effort matched a career-best — coming on Sept. 20 against Waxahachie — but he showcased his 5-star ranking throughout the win against a DeSoto team that handed Class 6A Division I champions their only loss last year.
“I’m a game-changer, I’m an athlete,” Russell said. “One thing I can do is throw and the other is run and the other is use my mind, use my brain. I’m very smart and I know when the blitz is coming. They were sending 7 protection and they got me a little bit … not too much. I got away from it. I’m very smart and very athletic. I can do a lot of things with my hands and I can do a lot of things with my feet.”
An example of that came on a touchdown to Oregon pledge Dakorien Moore for 38 yards, which made it 21-7 — after a kickoff return for a score by DeSoto trimmed the deficit in half.
Russell avoided a sack at the 47-yard line while scrambling to his right from DeSoto defensive tackle Semaj Walker-Blaylock. Russell got to the 40-yard line and threw it to Moore, a fellow 5-star recruit in the corner of the end zone.
“Ya’ll don’t know how bad I’ve been struggling on that in practice,” Russell said the pass. “Our defense is freaking on fire and you can’t get nothing. The window was tight but as a QB you have to make things happen for your team and get open guys the ball … so it ain’t too much.”
In the first half, Moore had 5 catches for 179 yards and 4 touchdowns from Russell, who had 241 yards passing.
For the year, Russell is just under 2,000 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and no interceptions. He threw for 3,267 yards and 35 scores as a second-year starter last year for the Panthers.
With the DeSoto hurdle cleared the Panthers can eye a chance for an undefeated state championship season. There are a lot of games ahead but it wouldn’t be a shock if Duncanville plays Galena Park North Shore in the finals again.
“We’ve been executing every week and we are getting better every week,” Russell said. “Come North Shore (week) we will be real sweet and be real sexy.”
