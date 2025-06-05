Wall vs. Thrall: UIL Texas Class 3A Division II state baseball championship; preview, live scoring, updates
Thrall and Wall meet Thursday at Dell Diamond with the Class 3A Division II state championship on the line. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. in a matchup of programs that have been among the most consistent in the state throughout the postseason.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back in often once the game begins at 4 p.m. for live stats, highlights and game updates that will go in the expandable space below throughout the game. We encourage you to share this page with friends and on social media platforms. You can also watch the game live (fees apply) on NFHS Network.
Thrall (31-6-1) is back at state for just the second time in school history and looking to stay perfect after winning the title in its only other appearance in 1998. The Tigers have posted 14 shutouts this year behind a pitching staff that has been tough to crack. Sophomores Jack Gustafson (7-0) and Bryce Brinkmeyer (7-3), along with senior Maverick McAllister (13-2), have each delivered in big spots all season.
Wall (30-6) has been just as steady. The Hawks have won 22 of their last 24 and are 9-1 in the playoffs after knocking off Boyd in a three-game semifinal series. Their top two arms, Reid Ballard (10-0) and Gage Reichenau (12-0), headline a deep staff that has allowed only 10 runs in the postseason. Wall is playing in the state tournament for the fourth time and is chasing its second title.
Both teams have leaned on pitching to get here, but there is enough offense on both sides to shift momentum quickly. Wall has scored 10 or more runs in 20 games and has outscored opponents 364-115 this year. Thrall has done most of its damage with timely hits and reliable defense, but the Tigers have reached double digits 11 times, including three this postseason.
With both teams riding deep rotations and postseason-tested lineups, this one could come down to execution in the middle innings. Expect a close game early that may be decided by whichever staff can hold firm once the lineup turns over a second time.
Stay with High School On SI – Texas for full coverage of every state championship this week in Round Rock, including game previews, live stats blogs and updates throughout each final.
