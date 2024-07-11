Washington State football lands star Texas safety: 'It's a big family'
Shadow Creek (Texas) 2025 three-star safety Kyle Peterson announced his commitment to Washington State football on Thursday, telling SBLive he was drawn to the Cougars' "family-like" atmosphere.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound class of 2025 standout made the announcement on his 17th birthday, choosing the Cougars over University of Louisiana.
"Everything up there was genuine," Peterson said. "Coaches and players can connect at a high level, not just on the field but relationship-wise. Players go to coach’s houses, coaches go to player’s houses. It’s just a big family."
He held 12 total offers, which included Arizona State, Hawaii and Kansas, but Washington State was considered a heavy front-runner.
The Cougars land a defensive back that has proven himself in Texas high school football's largest classification. He's a three-star prospect, No. 92 safety in the nation and No. 173 prospect in Texas, per 247 Sports.
Peterson was called out of fifth period when cornerbacks coach Allen Brown visited Shadow Creek on May 6. The very next class period, he received a call from Jordan Malone, Cougars' defensive pass game coordinator who oversees safeties.
WATCH: Kyle Peterson full junior season highlights
Malone offered Peterson a scholarship over the phone, head coach Jake Dickert called and hew scheduled his official visit within the span of a couple of days.
He visited Pullman, Washington June 20-22.
"(Coaches) broke down film and showed me how they want to use me," Peterson said of his visit. "Coach Dickert and his staff got some good things going up there."
Washington State, one of the final two Pac-12 teams before the conference folded, is gearing up for a 2024-25 season as an independent school. Peterson is excited to watch the Cougars prove themselves
What should Washington State fans expect from Peterson?
"Physicality, versatility and energy," he said.
As a junior, Peterson logged 50 tackles (31 solo), four interceptions, seven pass break-ups and a fumble recovery to lead Shadow Creek to a 9-2 record, a 6A District 23 title and a bi-district apperance in the UIL 6A Division I playoffs.
The Sharks have at least 14 high-major Division I prospects, including 4-star Texas A&M committed cornerback Cobey Sellers
Shadow Creek opens the 2024-25 season on Aug. 30 at Summer Creek.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx