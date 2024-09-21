Westlake leads Steele: Live score, updates of Texas high school football (9/20/2024)
Can Austin Westlake rebound in a 2024 Week 4 Texas high school football showdown between San Antonio and Austin's best teams?
The Chaparrals, ranked No. 21 in the country, suffered its first loss at home in years to Houston power Atascocita on Sept. 13.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff (Central time) and will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Follow live and refresh this page for updates live in the moment and as it happens.
HALF (LIVE): WESTLAKE 20, STEELE 10
Refresh for latest.
2Q
-- TOUCHDOWN, Westlake! Rees Wise scores on his feet on a quarterback keeper and the Chaparrals take a two-possession lead late in the half. Steele threw the first few punches, but Westlake closes its first half on the road since losing to Atascocita last week with a 17-point swing.
-- After getting the ball back with the lead in the final four minutes of the half, Rees Wise hits Cal Livengood deep for a 29-yard reception to give Westlake a chance at a three-score swing before half.
-- TOUCHDOWN, Westlake! Chaps take the lead on a nine-yard Grady Bartlett run. (Westlake, 13-10 | 4:24)
-- INTERCEPTION! With Steele in the redzone, Chaps junior safety Thompson Bennett pick off Chad Warner and return it 56 yards back to the. A critical stall of a potent Knights offense. Westlake starts its drive on the opposite 38.
-- FIELD GOAL, Westlake! Chaps settle for three again but close within four early in the quarter. (13-6, Steele | 9:36)
-- TRICK PLAY! Steele digs into its bag of trips to convert a long gain to Royal Capell and bring the Knights well within scoring position.
-- Jack Sinclair catches a pass cutting to the left sideline and converts a first down for a first down inside the Steele 20-yard line. The Chaps are moving the ball quickly the very drive after going down a score.
-- Grady Bartlett, AGAIN. The Westlake running back breaks off a 16-yard run on third down for his second conversion of the drive deeper inside Steele territory.
-- What a way to start the second quarter! Grady Bartlett takes a one-handed catch 23 yards for a first down on third and very long.
1Q
-- SACK: Steele stuffs Rees Wise on second down. Edge rusher gets Julian Hugo gets into the backfield and drops Westlake for a loss to bring up a long third down. Steele's D capitlizing on its offense's game-altering momentum plays.
-- TOUCHDOWN, Cibolo-Steele: Jonathan Hatton breaks off a 75-yard touchdown run. The 4-star Oklahoma commit found a hole and raced past the entire Westlake defense with (Steele, 10-3 | 1:49)
-- FIELD GOAL, Westlake: Nolan Bartley boots home an 11-yard field goal to (3-3 | 2:00)
-- FIELD GOAL, Steele: The Knights strike first, a nine-yard field goal after a long opening drive. Langdon Knause is the kicker on the play. (
ABOUT WESTLAKE (2-1):
Westlake dropped to No. 21 in SBLive/SI's national rankings after a historic home loss to Atascocita on Friday.
ABOUT STEELE (3-0):
Steele is the No. 11-ranked team in Texas.
The Knights are led by 4-star Oklahoma commit Jonathan Hatton, Oklahoma State-bound receiver Royal Capell, SMU-committed 3-star wideout Jalen Cooper and quarterback Chad Warner, the reigning 6A District 27 O-POY and a UTEP commit who is lighting the state on fire.
