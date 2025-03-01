Top 20 Arizona high school baseball prospects from the Class of 2025
Baseball in Arizona has no shortage of talent, with many players bound for either Division I or potential pro opportunies. Combine the nice weather almost year-round with the massive population in many areas, particularly Phoenix, and the Grand Canyon State has proven that the talent is endless.
The high school class of 2025 appears to be another hotspot for scouts at all levels to discover the future standouts of the game.
Using Prep Baseball Report, a list of the top 20 players from this season's senior class was compiled, with versatility very evident among those that made the cut.
Here is that list with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
1. SS/3B Boston Kellner, Hamilton
Hit .462 with 12 home runs and 29 RBIs in 104 at-bats as a junior last spring. Walked 23 times while striking out 16. Contributed on the mound as well, recording a 6-4 win-loss record and a 2.87 ERA in 12 appearances. Runs a 6.96 60-time and has shown to have a strong arm in the infield, reaching an infield throwing velocity of 90mph. Kellner is committed to play college baseball at Texas A&M.
2. RHP Brett Crossland, Corona Del Sol
The Texas commit joins Corona Del Sol after spending the previous two seasons of his high school career with Mountain Pointe. As a junior last spring, the 6-foot-6, 240 flamethrower had an 8-1 win-loss record with a 2.24 ERA in 11 appearances. He also struck out 94 batters while walking 22 in 56.1 innings pitched. His pitch arsenal includes a 95mph fastball with a 2450 spin rate, a 76-78mph curveball, a 75-77mph slider and an 85-86mph changeup.
3. RHP Jack Lafflam, Brophy College Prep
The 6'6 Arizona commit returns for one final prep season, where he could look to raise his stock and be a potential MLB draft pick. Having a fastball that reaches 93mph with a 2302 spin rate, Lafflam also throws a 74-79mph curveball and a 77-78mph slider. Lafflam is committed to Arizona, who he will join in the fall.
4. OF/C Caleb Danzeisen, Valley Christian
The 6'2, 195 Danzeisen hit .524 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs in 84 at-bats, striking out seven times while walking 21. A versatile defender, Danzeisen plays both catcher and outfield frequently, with his pop time from behind the plate clocking in between 1.97-2.15 seconds while his outfield throwing velocity has reached speeds of up 87mph. Committed to Arizona, Danzeisen could be in line for another breakout campaign this spring.
5. RHP/OF Andrew Jacobs, Mountain Ridge
So far this season, the 6'2 Arizona commit has pithced in one game and has a 1-0 win-loss record and a 1.17 ERA. Jacobs throws hard, with his fastball reaching speeds of up to 92mph and possessing a 2476 spin rate. He also has a 74-76mph slider and an 80-82mph changeup.
6. C/1B Joe Forbes, Mountain Ridge
Last spring, the 6'3 Arizona commit hit .396 with two home runs and six RBIs, striking out 12 times and walking 12 times in 48 at-bats. Playing first base as well, Forbes is primarily deployed as a catcher, where his 1.97-2.05 second pop time makes it hard for base runners to try and steal off of him. As a hitter, he is a tough out to get with his ability to hit for hard contact, with his bat exit velocity reaching 102mph.
7. OF/C Braden Watson, Liberty
Last spring, the UCSB commit hit .368 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in 87 at-bats, striking out 15 times and walking 17. He also hit five doubles and two triples. His size makes him more of a fit for the outfield, as he stands at 6'4, but he also can be deployed as a catcher, where his longer frame makes for a quick pop time, ranging anywhere from 1.86-1.94 seconds.
8. OF Hagen Wright, Red Mountain
Committed to Arizona State, Wright could be in line for a big year in his final high school campaign. His 6'5, 215 frame is a good size for the outfield and despite having size, he knows how to use it well, being able to run a 60 in 7.14 seconds. Wright also has a knack for being a solid contact hitter, with his fastest exit velocity off the bat being 105mph. Red Mountain could rely on Wright heavily this season if it wants to see success.
9. RHP/OF Zane Burns, Corona Del Sol
Entering his senior season, Burns could be eyeing even more attention as he looks to raise his stock even more. Despite being an outfielder as well, Burns has mostly been used as pitcher over the last couple of seasons, and has been able to hone in on his pitch speed, with his fastball reaching a velocity of 88mph with a 2217 spin rate. He also has an 82-84mph slider. He is committed to Oklahoma State.
10. SS/RHP Jaiden Lo Re, Corona Del Sol
The BYU commit returns for one final go around with Corona Del Sol. Lo Re brings immense versatility, showing that he can be relied on when getting the call to pitch while also being more than capable of manning the shortstop spot. He is fast, capable of running a 6.89 60-time and also has a strong arm that can reach speeds of 87mph from the infield, making Lo Re somebody who could be one to watch this season.
11. RHP Benton Hickman, Brophy Prep
The 6'1, 168 Arizona commit is listed as pitcher, but also has experience playing catcher, third base, second base and outfield, with a skillset that makes him extremely versatile. Finishing at 24-7 last season, Hickman could be relied on even more this season to help Brophy go all the way.
12. OF/3B Jayden Garrison, Desert Vista
Last spring, the San Francisco commit hit .361 with a home run and 13 RBIs, striking out 17 times and walking 14 times in 97 at-bats. As a baserunner, his 7.08 60-time was evident, as he managed to steal nine bases. A strong fielder with good bat to ball skills, Garrison could be a big key for Desert Vista this season before coming to the Bay Area to begin his college career.
13. C/3B Cooper Clouser, Corona Del Sol
Seeing limited action last spring, where he only played in six games, Clouser hit .188 in 16 at-bats, striking out six times and walking four. Behind the dish, Clouser has a 1.87-2.00 second pop time while reaching a throwing speed of 80mph. After his senior season, it could be expected that Clouser will fulfill his commitment to Arizona State and join its program next fall.
14. 1B/OF Ganon Dwyer, Catalina Foothills
Last spring, the 6'3 prospect hit .436 with five home runs and 32 RBIs in 78 at-bats, striking out 20 times while walking 22. He also hit 11 doubles and a triple. In four games this season, Dwyer has picked up right where he left off, currently hitting .417 in 12 at-bats. His bat exit velocity has reached 100mph while on the basepaths, he runs a 7.43 60-time. Dwyer is currently uncommitted.
15. OF/2B Jaylen Payne, Hamilton
Last spring, the 5'10 prospect hit .333 with 26 RBIs in 102 at-bats, striking out eight times while walking 12. He also hit 10 doubles and a triple. Currently committed to Central Arizona JC, Payne could use this season and next to raise his draft stock befor finding a four-year program to call home.
16. C/1B Brock Cross, Lake Havasu
As a junior last season, Cross hit .565 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs in 92 at-bats, walking 13 times and striking out five. Doubling as a first baseman, Cross mainly plays catcher for Lake Havasu, and with a pop time of 1.87-2.00 seconds, base runners have a hard time stealing off of him. He is committed to play college baseball at Washington State.
17. RHP Ryan Caruso, Corona Del Sol
The 6'0, 175 Arizona State commit could look to turn even more heads with his hard throwing ability, with his fastball capable of reaching up to 89mph with a 2532 spin rate. His arsenal also includes a 77mph curveball, a 75-76mph slider and an 81mph changeup.
18. RHP/C Landon Sloan, Estrella Foothills
As a junior last spring, the GCU commit hit .356 with 21 hits and 19 RBIs, striking out 11 times while walking 13 in 92 at-bats. He also made nine appearances on the mound (one start), recording a 2-0 win-loss record with a 1.15 ERA, striking out 24 and walking 15 batters in 18.1 innings pitched.
19. LHP/OF Mickey Fox, Yuma Catholic
Last spring, Fox had a 9-2 win-loss record with a 1.63 ERA in 12 appearances, striking out 106 batters and walking 34 in 55.2 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .430 with 23 RBIs in 86 at-bats, striking out 14 times while walking 11. The Saint Mary's commit has a pitching reportoire that includes an 86.6mph fastball with a 2357 spin rate, a 76mph curveball, a 72-76mph slider and a 77-79mph changeup.
20. OF/3B Gavin Mesa, Chaparral
Hit .257 with a home run and 15 RBIs in 74 at-bats last spring, striking out 24 times while walking nine. He also hit three doubles and two triples. Off the bat, Mesa's exit velocity has reached 98mph, making him a tough out in many cases. Uncommitted, a big year from him could lead to some attention from high level programs.