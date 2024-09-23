High School

Top 25 South Carolina high school football rankings (9/23/2024)

Richland Northeast debuts in our poll at No. 24; Dillon and Hampton County slide

Mike Duprez

Richland Northeast is 5-0 and now ranked at No. 24 in this week's Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings.
Richland Northeast is 5-0 and now ranked at No. 24 in this week's Top 25 South Carolina High School Football Rankings. / Hunch 8 Visuals/Richland Northeast Football Instagram

Week 4 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is history.

There isn’t much change at the top of the poll as the favorites keep winning.

Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 3 of the South Carolina high school football season.

TOP 25 SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. GAFFNEY (4-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: defeated Boiling Springs 28-22 (OT).

Up next:  No. 13 Spartanburg in an Upper State showdown.

2. WESTSIDE (4-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated Prince Ave. Christian (Ga.) 49-41.

Up next: at Weddington (N.C.) in a big interstate showdown.

3. DUTCH FORK (4-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51-0.

Up next: idle.

4. SUMMERVILLE (4-0)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: defeated then-No. 18 Chapin 53-32.

Up next: at Goose Creek.

5. NORTHWESTERN (4-0)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: defeated Nation Ford 67-13.

Up next: at Catawba Ridge.

6. IRMO (5-0)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: defeated Myrtle Beach 38-12.

Up next: idle.

7. HAMMOND SCHOOL (5-0)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: defeated Hilton Head Christian Academy 55-21.

Up next: at Northwood Academy.

8. MOUNTAIN VIEW PREP (5-0)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: defeated Asheville School (N.C.) 42-21.

Up next: idle.

9. SUMTER (5-0)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: defeated Spring Valley 56-7.

Up next: at Lugoff-Elgin.

10. MARLBORO COUNTY (5-0)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: defeated North Myrtle Beach via forfeit

Up next: idle

11. DANIEL (3-1)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated then-No. 24 Clinton 37-12.

Up next: at Seneca.

12. LORIS (4-0)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: idle.

Up next: at Socastee.

13. SPARTANBURG (3-1)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: defeated Eastside 49-6.

Up next: at No. 1 Gaffney.

14. WHITE KNOLL (3-1)

Previous rank: 16

Last week: defeated Cane Bay 49-13.

Up next: Fort Dorchester.

15. DILLON (4-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: lost to Hartsville 38-28.

Up next: idle.

16. BATESBURG-LEESVILLE (4-0)

Previous rank: 18

Last week: defeated Calhoun County 60-0.

Up next: Mid-Carolina.

17. ABBEVILLE (3-1)

Previous rank: 19

Last week: idle.

Up next: at idle.

18. HAMPTON COUNTY (4-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: lost 35-14 to Hilton Head Island.

Up next: Christ Church Episcopal.

19. BELTON-HONEA PATH (4-1)

Previous rank: 22

Last week: defeated Palmetto 37-14.

Up next: Chapman.

20. LEXINGTON (3-1)

Previous rank: 23

Last week: idle.

Up next: Laurens.

21. SOUTH POINTE (3-2)

Previous rank: 25

Last week: defeated A.C. Flora 56-14. 

Up next: idle.

22. CHAPIN (4-1)

Previous rank: 17

Last week: lost 53-32 to No. 4 Summerville.

Up next: idle.

23. DILLON (4-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: lost 38-28 to Hartsville.

Up next: idle

24. RICHLAND NORTHEAST (5-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated then-No.21 Camden 26-15.

Up next: Lancaster

25. DORMAN (3-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated then-No. 20 T.L. Hanna 25-21. 

Up next: James F. Byrnes.

Published
Mike Duprez

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.