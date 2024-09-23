Top 25 South Carolina high school football rankings (9/23/2024)
Week 4 of the 2024 South Carolina football season is history.
There isn’t much change at the top of the poll as the favorites keep winning.
Here is the complete breakdown of South Carolina’s best, as we see it, after Week 3 of the South Carolina high school football season.
TOP 25 SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. GAFFNEY (4-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated Boiling Springs 28-22 (OT).
Up next: No. 13 Spartanburg in an Upper State showdown.
2. WESTSIDE (4-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated Prince Ave. Christian (Ga.) 49-41.
Up next: at Weddington (N.C.) in a big interstate showdown.
3. DUTCH FORK (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51-0.
Up next: idle.
4. SUMMERVILLE (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated then-No. 18 Chapin 53-32.
Up next: at Goose Creek.
5. NORTHWESTERN (4-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated Nation Ford 67-13.
Up next: at Catawba Ridge.
6. IRMO (5-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated Myrtle Beach 38-12.
Up next: idle.
7. HAMMOND SCHOOL (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Hilton Head Christian Academy 55-21.
Up next: at Northwood Academy.
8. MOUNTAIN VIEW PREP (5-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated Asheville School (N.C.) 42-21.
Up next: idle.
9. SUMTER (5-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated Spring Valley 56-7.
Up next: at Lugoff-Elgin.
10. MARLBORO COUNTY (5-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated North Myrtle Beach via forfeit
Up next: idle
11. DANIEL (3-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated then-No. 24 Clinton 37-12.
Up next: at Seneca.
12. LORIS (4-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: idle.
Up next: at Socastee.
13. SPARTANBURG (3-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: defeated Eastside 49-6.
Up next: at No. 1 Gaffney.
14. WHITE KNOLL (3-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: defeated Cane Bay 49-13.
Up next: Fort Dorchester.
15. DILLON (4-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: lost to Hartsville 38-28.
Up next: idle.
16. BATESBURG-LEESVILLE (4-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: defeated Calhoun County 60-0.
Up next: Mid-Carolina.
17. ABBEVILLE (3-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: idle.
Up next: at idle.
18. HAMPTON COUNTY (4-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: lost 35-14 to Hilton Head Island.
Up next: Christ Church Episcopal.
19. BELTON-HONEA PATH (4-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: defeated Palmetto 37-14.
Up next: Chapman.
20. LEXINGTON (3-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: idle.
Up next: Laurens.
21. SOUTH POINTE (3-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: defeated A.C. Flora 56-14.
Up next: idle.
22. CHAPIN (4-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: lost 53-32 to No. 4 Summerville.
Up next: idle.
23. DILLON (4-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: lost 38-28 to Hartsville.
Up next: idle
24. RICHLAND NORTHEAST (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated then-No.21 Camden 26-15.
Up next: Lancaster
25. DORMAN (3-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated then-No. 20 T.L. Hanna 25-21.
Up next: James F. Byrnes.