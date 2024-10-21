High School

Two SC high school football teams combine for 1,038 yards

Offenses rule as Summerville holds on for wild 49-48 win over Ashley Ridge

Summerville and Ashley Ridge combined for 97 points and 1,038 yards on Friday in one of the top offensive performances this season in South Carolina high school football.
Ashley Ridge quarterback Trevor Kalisz was 33-of-41 for 364 yards and 6 touchdowns – and the Swamp Foxes lost.

It was that kind of game.

Offenses ruled as undefeated Summerville incurred an Ashley Ridge comeback, staged a rally of their own and stopped a game-deciding two-point conversion attempt for a wild 49-48 win in double overtime.

The teams combined for 1,038 yards. Ashley Ridge (6-2) ran a staggering 93 plays and Summerville had 72 snaps.

Jayden Acosta had 179 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries for the Swamp Foxes. Jaiden Deweese caught 13 passes for 166 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also added a sixth touchdown on a kickoff return.

Summerville’s defense did come up with two interceptions – one each off Kalisz and Deweese. Tyree Patton also recovered a fumble. 

The Green Wave were more ground oriented as Jayven Williams rushed 28 times for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns and blocked an extra point attempt. Summerville had 339 yards rushing. Dartmouth commit Jaden Cummings was 14-of-26 for 131 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. Cummings also had two rushing touchdowns.

Kalisz, a 6-foot, 215-pound junior, has thrown for 2,287 yards and 23 touchdowns against 8 interceptions in the 2024 season.

Summerville led 35-20 in the third quarter only to see the Swamp Foxes tie it up late in the fourth quarter. Ashley Ridge had a chance to win in regulation but missed on a field goal attempt.

Both teams scored a touchdown in the first overtime, Ashley Ridge finding the end zone first.

In the second overtime, the Green Wave scored first on a 1-yard keeper by Cummings. The Swamp Foxes answered with Kalisz throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Deweese. They went for two and the win but Kalisz’s pass fell incomplete.

