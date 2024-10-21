Two SC high school football teams combine for 1,038 yards
Ashley Ridge quarterback Trevor Kalisz was 33-of-41 for 364 yards and 6 touchdowns – and the Swamp Foxes lost.
It was that kind of game.
Offenses ruled as undefeated Summerville incurred an Ashley Ridge comeback, staged a rally of their own and stopped a game-deciding two-point conversion attempt for a wild 49-48 win in double overtime.
The teams combined for 1,038 yards. Ashley Ridge (6-2) ran a staggering 93 plays and Summerville had 72 snaps.
Jayden Acosta had 179 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries for the Swamp Foxes. Jaiden Deweese caught 13 passes for 166 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also added a sixth touchdown on a kickoff return.
Summerville’s defense did come up with two interceptions – one each off Kalisz and Deweese. Tyree Patton also recovered a fumble.
The Green Wave were more ground oriented as Jayven Williams rushed 28 times for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns and blocked an extra point attempt. Summerville had 339 yards rushing. Dartmouth commit Jaden Cummings was 14-of-26 for 131 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. Cummings also had two rushing touchdowns.
Kalisz, a 6-foot, 215-pound junior, has thrown for 2,287 yards and 23 touchdowns against 8 interceptions in the 2024 season.
Summerville led 35-20 in the third quarter only to see the Swamp Foxes tie it up late in the fourth quarter. Ashley Ridge had a chance to win in regulation but missed on a field goal attempt.
Both teams scored a touchdown in the first overtime, Ashley Ridge finding the end zone first.
In the second overtime, the Green Wave scored first on a 1-yard keeper by Cummings. The Swamp Foxes answered with Kalisz throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Deweese. They went for two and the win but Kalisz’s pass fell incomplete.