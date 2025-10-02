Big Games Remain on Tap as Three Weeks Remain in Utah High School Football Season
The countdown is on — three weeks remain in the high school football regular season in Utah, and High School on SI Utah will have all the scores you need in one place.
As usual, the action in 6A Region 3 has been fast and furious. Last week, Corner Canyon rebounded from its loss to Lone Peak by crushing Skyridge, while the Knights couldn't sustain the momentum from that victory, falling to American Fork.
Now, it's Skyridge's turn to try and bounce back in one of our featured matchups this week against Lone Peak, with both teams battling to stay in the top four of Utah's RPI rankings and earn homefield advantage through the semifinals.
Just a reminder that the postseason begins in Utah on October 24, with the 8-player through 5A brackets kicking off as well as the 6A play-in game. The 6A first round starts the following weekend, with everything concluding on November 20.
As we head into this critical weekend of the campaign, here are three games to watch around the state.
Lone Peak (5-2) at Skyridge (5-2), 7 p.m. Thursday
The Knights have experienced the highs (knocking off then-nationally ranked Corner Canyon) and the lows (falling to American Fork the next week) this season. Now, they face a Falcons team still smarting from last week’s 49-14 loss to Corner Canyon.
The Knights are led by junior QB Cruz Christensen, who has thrown for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns, while senior LB Tony Grimmer, who ranks among the 6A leaders in tackles (73) and tackles for loss (nine). He and his defensive teammates will be trying to slow Skyridge's dual-threat senior QB Kaneal Sweetwyne, who's thrown for 1,973 yards and 23 touchdowns (with 10 interceptions) and run for 427 yards and nine scores.
Mountain Ridge (5-2) at Herriman (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Sentinels and Mustangs square off in a matchup that should decide the 6A Region 2 title, with both teams entering 3-0 in regional play. Senior dual-threat QB Tyler Messer leads Herriman with 1,493 total yards, 11 rushing touchdowns and eight through the air.
Ridgeline (7-0) at Stansbury (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Stallions’ only loss this season came in early September’s 4A Region 11 opener against Green Canyon. They must find a way to slow the Riverhawks, who have outscored opponents 349-53 this season led by senior QB Nate Dahle (1,864 passing yards, 24 touchdowns).