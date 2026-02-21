Jackson Spencer’s Senior Season Just Earned Him One of High School Sports’ Highest Honors
By the time Jackson Spencer crossed the finish line in Tallahassee, Florida, the senior from Herriman High School had already proven he could dominate in Utah.
What he showed on Jan. 10 at the 2026 U20 World Athletics Cross Country Championships was something more.
Spencer placed 18th in the world in the 8-kilometer race, running a personal record and helping Team USA secure a bronze medal. He was the first U.S. high school runner to cross the line, finishing just behind American collegiate runner Tyler Daillak (16th) and just ahead of teammate Daniel Skandera.
It was the exclamation point on a senior season that left little unfinished.
Jackson Spencer Turns Utah Dominance Into a Global Breakthrough in Tallahassee
On Thursday, Gatorade announced Spencer as the 2025-26 Gatorade Utah Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, recognizing him as the state’s top high school runner for excellence in competition, academics and community service. Now in its 41st year, the Gatorade Player of the Year program honors one winner in each state and Washington, D.C., across 12 sports.
Spencer’s final high school campaign was as close to flawless as distance running allows. The 6-foot, 141-pound standout completed an unbeaten season, sweeping the individual titles at both premier national championship meets and leading the Mustangs to a runner-up finish at Nike Cross Nationals.
Herriman’s Course-Record Run Cemented Spencer’s Place in Utah History
At the UHSAA Class 6A state meet, he delivered a performance that will be remembered in Utah distance circles for years. Spencer broke the tape in a course-record 14 minutes, 29.8 seconds, finishing 47.7 seconds ahead of his closest competitor to anchor Herriman’s team title.
Earlier in the fall, he ran the nation’s fastest 3-mile time at the Woodbridge Classic and the fastest 5K at the Clovis Invitational, establishing himself as the standard-bearer of the 2025 season.
“From his early season victory on the West Coast at the Woodbridge Classic—the world’s largest cross country meet—to his 8K PR at the 2026 U20 World Cross Country Championships, where he sparked Team USA to a bronze medal, Jackson Spencer’s final high school distance campaign was truly historic,” PrepCalTrack’s Rich Gonzalez said.
“He proved his durability and mental discipline throughout six out-of-state meets across three time zones in a nine-race season. As a testament to his level of excellence, Jackson shattered three, revered meet records held by former Gatorade National and State Player of the Year honorees. He continually raised the bar for excellence to new levels last fall.”
From BYU Commitment to LDS Mission, Spencer’s Next Chapter Is Already Taking Shape
Spencer’s impact extended beyond the course. He has maintained a 3.92 GPA and signed a written letter of athletic aid to compete at Brigham Young University, though he plans to complete a two-year LDS mission before beginning his collegiate career.
An active member of the LDS Church and a practiced piano player, Spencer has served as a pace-setter at youth races, raised funds for the Hearts of Gold charitable organization and volunteered locally by raking leaves and picking up trash with his church community.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes 610 state winners annually. From that group, one national winner in each sport is selected by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which consults coaches, scouts and media members in the evaluation process. Each winner also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner, part of a program that has distributed more than $6.4 million to over 2,200 organizations.
For Herriman High School, the award affirms what became clear last fall. Jackson Spencer did not simply win races. He measured himself against the best in the country and the world—and left his final high school season with nothing left to prove.