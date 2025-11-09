Top Utah High School Football Quarterback Finds New Home
One of the top high school quarterbacks in the Class of 2026 has announced his new commitment.
Tradon Bessinger, a four-star quarterback from Davis High School in Utah, has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Bessinger was previously committed to Boise State, but announced he had opened his recruitment back up in October.
In a simple post on Instagram, Bessinger made the announcement, writing, “I’M HOME!!!” The news was a welcome one on a tough day for the Hawkeyes, who lost at home in heartbreaking fashion when Oregon kicked a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.
Back in May, Bessinger made his commitment official to the Broncos. However, Iowa, BYU, Minnesota and UCLA all offered him since, as he made an official visit to Iowa City on October 24 to see the Hawkeyes handle Minnesota.
The 6-foot-5 Bessinger is considered the No. 4 player in Utah high school football overall, checking in as the No. 14 quarterback in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports
. He is ranked as the No. 205 prospect overall.
Bessinger led the Darts to a 10-2 record this past year, falling in the Class 6A Utah high school football playoffs to Lone Peak in the quarterfinals, 41-38. He finished his prep career with an incredible performance, completing 40 of 48 passes for 327 yards with three touchdowns.
Tradon Bessinger Had Over 4,000 Yards Passing, 53 Touchdowns This Past Season
On the year, Bessinger was 333-for-438 in the air with 4,313 yards and 53 touchdowns. He threw just four interceptions and had nine games with at least 300 yards passing, including a 504-yard performance vs. Syracuse.
Bessinger threw at least two touchdowns in all 12 games, and had seven once and six twice.
A multi-sport standout for Davis, Bessinger threw for 3,674 yards and 43 touchdowns as a junior, completing 65 percent of his passes with just five interceptions on 373 attempts. He earned first team all-state honors that year.
Bessinger was 262 of 389 for 2,925 yards and 32 touchdowns as a sophomore, rushing for another 142 yards and two scores.
Utah High School Quarterback Prospect Key Piece of 2026 Class for Hawkeyes
Iowa’s 2026 recruiting class features several key in-state prospects, as Bessinger is the lone quarterback in the group. The Hawkeyes have received commitments from the likes wide receiver Brody Schaffer out of Wisconsin, wide receiver Diondre Smith from Florida and offensive lineman Carson Nielsen of Waterloo West.