Top Utah High School QB Decommits From Boise State
A top high school quarterback out of Utah has opened his recruitment back up after decommiting from Boise State.
Davis High School sensation Tradon Bessinger posted on social media that he is no longer committed to attend school at Boise State.
“First and foremost I want to thank everyone that has helped me along my journey,” Bessinger wrote. “I would love to show gratitude and show love to Boise State and everything they have done for me.
“With that being said I am decommiting from Boise State. My recruitment is 100 percent open. Trust God.”
Top Utah Quarterback Committed to Boise State Earlier This Year
The 6-foot-5 Bessinger committed to the Broncos on May 19, 2025, three days after making an official visit. Since, he has received offers from BYU, Minnesota, Iowa and UCLA. Prior to committing, he had offers from Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Northern Arizona, UMass, Bryant, Hawaii, Appalachian State and Weber State.
In 10 games this season, Bessinger has completed 266 of 353 passes for 3,595 yards and 44 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He also has 174 yards rushing and two more scores.
As a junior, Bessinger threw for 3,670 yards and 42 touchdowns, completing 241 of 372 passes with just five interceptions. He had 2,925 yards and 32 touchdowns as a sophomore, giving him 10,190 passing yards and 118 career touchdown passes in his career.
Tradon Bessinger Visited Iowa For Big Ten Game Between Hawkeyes-Gophers
Over the weekend, Bessinger took a visit to Iowa City, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes pick up a win over Minnesota in convincing fashion.
Bessinger has been a two-year starter on the Davis basketball team, averaging over six points and six rebounds per game last season.
The Darts are 9-1 after besting Weber earlier this month, 41-20. They are set to return to action against Bingham on Friday, October 31 in the Utah high school state football playoffs.