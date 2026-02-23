Utah High School Boys Basketball State Tournament Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (UHSAA) - February 23, 2026
The 2026 Utah high school boys basketball state tournament continues this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.
Follow throughout the playoffs for scores and schedules.
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 6A Boys Basketball Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Lone Peak at Westlake - Feb. 25, 11:15 a.m.
Farmington at Lehi - Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m.
Herriman at American Fork - Feb. 25, 12:45 p.m.
Mountain Ridge at Bingham - Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m.
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 5A Boys Basketball Bracket
Bountiful at Alta - Feb. 23, 11:15 a.m.
Pleasant Grove at Wasatch - Feb. 23, 9:30 a.m.
Springville at Olympus - Feb. 23, 12:45 p.m.
Woods Cross at Highland - Feb. 23, 2:30 p.m.
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 4A Bracket
Championship Game Results
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 3A Bracket
Championship Game Results
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 2A Bracket
San Juan at Kanab - Feb. 23, 11:15 a.m.
Rowland Hall at South Sevier - Feb. 23, 9:30 a.m.
Gunnison Valley at North Summit - Feb. 23, 12:45 p.m.
South Summit at American Leadership - Feb. 23, 2:30 p.m.
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 1A Bracket
Valley at Rich - Feb. 26, 11:30 a.m.
Panguitch at Manila - Feb. 26, 10:00 a.m.
Green River at Wayne - Feb. 26, 1:00 p.m.
Bryce Valley at Piute - Feb. 26, 2:30 p.m.
