Utah High School Girls Basketball State Tournament Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (UHSAA) - February 23, 2026
The 2026 Utah high school girls basketball state championship tournament continues this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 1A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket
Wendover at Panguitch - Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m.
Escalante at Rich - Feb. 26, 8:30 p.m.
Valley at Wayne - Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m.
Whitehorse at Tabiona - Feb. 26, 4:00 p.m.
Semi-Final - Feb. 27, 4:00 p.m.
Semi-Final - Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m.
Championship - Feb. 28, 4:30 p.m.
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 2A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket
San Juan at Kanab - Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Duchesne at North Summit - Feb. 23, 9:15 p.m.
Millard at Beaver - Feb. 23, 5:45 p.m.
Draper APA at Enterprise - Feb. 23, 4:15 p.m.
Semi-Final - Feb. 24, 4:15 p.m.
Semi-Final - Feb. 24, 5:45 p.m.
Championship - Feb. 25, 5:00 p.m.
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 3A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket
Championship Game Results
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 4A Girls Basketball State Championship
Championship Game Results
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 5A Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets
Springville at Pleasant Grove - Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Alta at Fremont - Feb. 23, 9:15 p.m.
Maple Mountain at Bountiful - Feb. 23, 5:45 p.m.
Wasatch at West - Feb. 23, 4:15 p.m.
Semi-Final - Feb. 26, 11:00 a.m.
Semi-Final - Feb. 26, 9:30 a.m.
Championship - Feb. 27, 1:00 p.m.
2026 Utah (UHSAA) 6A Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets
Davis at Westlake - Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Peak at Mountain Ridge - Feb. 25, 9:15 p.m.
Copper Hills at Syracuse - Feb. 25, 5:45 p.m.
Bingham at Cedar Valley - Feb. 25, 4:15 p.m.
Semi-Final - Feb. 26, 2:00 p.m.
Semi-Final - Feb. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Championship - Feb. 27, 3:30 p.m.
More from High School On SI