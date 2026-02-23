High School

Utah High School Girls Basketball State Tournament Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (UHSAA) - February 23, 2026

Get bracket and matchup details for every bracket of the UHSAA playoffs

Gray Reid

Layton plays Syracuse in the upcoming round of the Utah girls basketball high school playoffs
Layton plays Syracuse in the upcoming round of the Utah girls basketball high school playoffs / Dave Argyle

The 2026 Utah high school girls basketball state championship tournament continues this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.

2026 Utah (UHSAA) 1A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket

Wendover at Panguitch - Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m.

Escalante at Rich - Feb. 26, 8:30 p.m.

Valley at Wayne - Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m.

Whitehorse at Tabiona - Feb. 26, 4:00 p.m.

Semi-Final - Feb. 27, 4:00 p.m.

Semi-Final - Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m.

Championship - Feb. 28, 4:30 p.m.

2026 Utah (UHSAA) 2A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket

San Juan at Kanab - Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Duchesne at North Summit - Feb. 23, 9:15 p.m.

Millard at Beaver - Feb. 23, 5:45 p.m.

Draper APA at Enterprise - Feb. 23, 4:15 p.m.

Semi-Final - Feb. 24, 4:15 p.m.

Semi-Final - Feb. 24, 5:45 p.m.

Championship - Feb. 25, 5:00 p.m.

2026 Utah (UHSAA) 3A Girls Basketball State Championship Bracket

Championship Game Results

2026 Utah (UHSAA) 4A Girls Basketball State Championship

Championship Game Results

2026 Utah (UHSAA) 5A Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets

Springville at Pleasant Grove - Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Alta at Fremont - Feb. 23, 9:15 p.m.

Maple Mountain at Bountiful - Feb. 23, 5:45 p.m.

Wasatch at West - Feb. 23, 4:15 p.m.

Semi-Final - Feb. 26, 11:00 a.m.

Semi-Final - Feb. 26, 9:30 a.m.

Championship - Feb. 27, 1:00 p.m.

2026 Utah (UHSAA) 6A Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets

Davis at Westlake - Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Lone Peak at Mountain Ridge - Feb. 25, 9:15 p.m.

Copper Hills at Syracuse - Feb. 25, 5:45 p.m.

Bingham at Cedar Valley - Feb. 25, 4:15 p.m.

Semi-Final - Feb. 26, 2:00 p.m.

Semi-Final - Feb. 26, 12:30 p.m.

Championship - Feb. 27, 3:30 p.m.

