Utah high school football: Bear River announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Beehive State and High School On SI Utah will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Bear River Bears announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bears will play 10 games, including two notable games against Desert Peak and Mountain Crest.
Among other teams on the schedule are Box Elder (Montana), Cedar City, Cottonwood, Green Canyon, Stansbury and at home against Sky View
Below is the Bears' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 BEAR RIVER BEARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Cedar City
Aug. 22: vs. Cottonwood
Aug. 28: at Box Elder (Montana)
Sep. 5: vs. Sky View
Sep. 12: at Stansbury
Sep. 19: vs. Tooele
Sep. 26: at Green Canyon
Oct. 3: vs. Mountain Crest
Oct. 9: vs. Desert Peak
Oct. 16: at Ridgeline
