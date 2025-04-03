High School

Utah high school football: Bear River announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Bears schedule are Desert Peak and Mountain Crest

Bear River (Utah) just released its 2025 high school football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Beehive State and High School On SI Utah will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Bear River Bears announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bears will play 10 games, including two notable games against Desert Peak and Mountain Crest.

Among other teams on the schedule are Box Elder (Montana), Cedar City, Cottonwood, Green Canyon, Stansbury and at home against Sky View

Below is the Bears' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 BEAR RIVER BEARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Cedar City

Aug. 22: vs. Cottonwood

Aug. 28: at Box Elder (Montana)

Sep. 5: vs. Sky View

Sep. 12: at Stansbury

Sep. 19: vs. Tooele

Sep. 26: at Green Canyon

Oct. 3: vs. Mountain Crest

Oct. 9: vs. Desert Peak

Oct. 16: at Ridgeline

