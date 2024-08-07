Utah high school football: Class of 2025 top football recruits
The state of Utah has churned out its fair share of athletes who now play in the NFL, including emerging stars such as Puka Nacua, Dalton Shultz and Rashid Shaheed.
With the start of the 2024 Utah high school football season less than a month away, now is a good time to talk about some players to keep an eye on this year who might be the next NFL standouts to hail from the Beehive State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Utah's Class of 2025:
Utah's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Jerome Myles - Wide receiver
- High school: Corner Canyon
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 205 pounds
- National ranking: 30
- Position ranking: 5
- College: Uncommitted
>>Related: Previewing Corner Canyon's 2024 schedule<<
2. Aaron Dunn - Offensive tackle
- High school: Spanish Fork
- Height: 6'7.5"
- Weight: 290 pounds
- National ranking: 157
- Position ranking: 16
- College: Uncommitted
3. Austin Pay - Offensive tackle
- High school: Lone Peak
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 295 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 38
- College: Uncommitted
4. Darius Afalava - Interior offensive line
- High school: Skyridge
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 320 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 33
- College: Committed to Oklahoma
5. Cyrus Polu - Linebacker
- High school: Desert Hills
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 205 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 69
- College: Committed to Utah
6. Karson Kaufusi - Defensive line
- High school: Skyline
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 252 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 59
- College: Committed to Utah
7. Ben Howard - Interior offensive line
- High school: Skyridge
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 300 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 34
- College: Committed to Cal
8. Nusi Taumoepeau - Linebacker
- High school: Westlake
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 225 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 70
- College: Committed to Stanford
9. Tyler Payne - Linebacker
- High school: Weber
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 210 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 91
- College: Committed to BYU
10. Brian Tapu - Offensive tackle
- High school: West
- Height: 6'7"
- Weight: 295 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 72
- College: Committed to Nebraska
Want to see what your team's 2024 season schedule looks like? We've got you covered:2024 Utah high school football schedules released
Visit High School on SI for more of the latest high school football coverage.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports