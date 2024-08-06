Utah high school football: Previewing Corner Canyon's 2024 schedule
The Corner Canyon Chargers finished last season 13-1 on their way to winning the Utah high school football Class 6A state championship.
They will be looking to run it back again this year, but with games against some of the best teams in Utah and a matchup against one top-ranked teams in the nation, the No. 19 Chargers will face their fair share of tests on their way back to the promised land.
Without further ado, here is a look at the full 2024 Corner Canyon football schedule:
Corner Canyon 2024 high school football schedule
- August 16: at American Fork
- August 23: vs. No. 4 IMG Academy (Florida)
- August 30: at Lone Peak
- September 6: vs. Farmington
- September 13: at Skyridge
- September 20: at Mountain Ridge
- September 27: vs. Riverton
- October 4: vs. Copper Hills
- October 11: at Bingham
- October 18: at Herriman
We will take a closer look at a few of Corner Canyon's most notable games below:
Corner Canyon at American Fork - August 16
American Fork was the No. 1 seed in last year's UHSAA Class 6A state tournament but the Cavemen were upset by 4-seed Skyridge in the semifinals.
These two teams didn't meet last season, but the Chargers defeated American Fork 35-14 when they faced off in 2022.
Corner Canyon vs. No. 4 IMG Academy - August 23
Florida-based IMG Academy is one of the Top 5 teams in the nation and features a squad loaded with big name recruits.
If Corner Canyon can upset Ascenders it is safe to say we will see the Chargers ascend in the national rankings.
Corner Canyon at Lone Peak - August 30
The Chargers blew out just about every in-state opponent they faced a year ago, but Lone Peak was by far their strongest competition.
The Knights lost both games by a two scores, but they'll be hoping for a different result when these two face off at the end of August.
Corner Canyon at Skyridge - September 13
These two teams have met in the state championship each of the past two seasons with each school winning one of those matchups.
After losing last year's state title showdown by two touchdowns, the Falcons will be looking to prove they belong back on top.
