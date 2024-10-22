Utah high school football computer rankings (10/22/2024)
With the 2024 Utah high school football season shifting to the state playoffs in Week 11, High School on SI has published its fifth set of computer rankings of the season in the state.
The Corner Canyon Chargers remain the No. 1 spot in the latest Class 6A rankings after a win at Herriman on Friday. They have received a first-round bye in the 6A bracket. The Skyridge Falcons have firmly kept themselves at the second spot.
Looking at the Class 5A rankings shows the Roy Royals keeping a hold of the top spot. The Bountiful Braves are at No. 2, followed by the Brighton Bengals at No. 3.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Utah football computer rankings, as of Oct. 21, 2024:
UTAH HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
---