Utah high school football computer rankings (10/8/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 Utah high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its third set of computer rankings of the season in the state.
The Corner Canyon Chargers remain at No. 1 spot in the latest Class 6A rankings after a dominant victory against Copper Hills on Friday. And after defeating Lone Peak, last week's No. 2 squad, the Skyridge Falcons have moved up to the second spot.
A quick look at the Class 5A rankings shows the lone-undefeated Roy Royals leading the pack after continuing their dominance with another win last week. Rounding out the top three are the Bountiful Braves and Orem Tigers.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Utah football computer rankings, as of Oct. 8, 2024:
UTAH HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
