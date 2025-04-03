High School

Utah high school football: Granger announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Lancers schedule are Skyline Idaho Falls (Idaho) and West Jordan

Andy Villamarzo

The Granger Lancers recently released their 2025 high school football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Beehive State and High School On SI Utah will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Granger Lancers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Lancers will play 10 games, including two notable games against Skyline Idaho Falls (Idaho) and West Jordan.

Among other teams on the schedule are Cyprus, Hillcrest, Hunter, Kearns, Logan, Orem, Taylorsville and at home against West.

Below is the Lancers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 GRANGER LANCERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Orem

Aug. 22: at Logan

Aug. 30: at Skyline Idaho Falls (Idaho)

Sep. 5: vs. Hillcrest

Sep. 12: at Taylorsville

Sep. 18: vs. Kearns

Sep. 26: at Cyprus

Oct. 3: vs. Hunter

Oct. 10: vs. West

Oct. 17: at West Jordan

villamarzo@scorebooklive.com

