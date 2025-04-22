Utah high school football: Hunter announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Beehive State and High School On SI Utah will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Hunter Wolverines announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wolverines will play 10 games, including two notable games against Copper Hills and West Jordan.
Among other teams on the schedule are Cyprus, Highland, Hillcrest, Kearns, Granger, LCA and at home against Taylorsville.
Below is the Wolverines' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 HUNTER WOLVERINES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. LCA
Aug. 22: at Highland
Aug. 29: vs. Copper Hills
Sep. 5: at West
Sep. 12: at Hillcrest
Sep. 18: vs. West Jordan
Sep. 26: at Kearns
Oct. 3: at Granger
Oct. 10: vs. Cyprus
Oct. 15: vs. Taylorsville
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi