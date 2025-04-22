High School

Utah high school football: Hunter announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Wolverines' schedule are Copper Hills and West Jordan

Andy Villamarzo

A high school football helmet sits on a field. /

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Beehive State and High School On SI Utah will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Hunter Wolverines announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Wolverines will play 10 games, including two notable games against Copper Hills and West Jordan.

Among other teams on the schedule are Cyprus, Highland, Hillcrest, Kearns, Granger, LCA and at home against Taylorsville.

Below is the Wolverines' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 HUNTER WOLVERINES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. LCA

Aug. 22: at Highland

Aug. 29: vs. Copper Hills

Sep. 5: at West

Sep. 12: at Hillcrest

Sep. 18: vs. West Jordan

Sep. 26: at Kearns

Oct. 3: at Granger

Oct. 10: vs. Cyprus

Oct. 15: vs. Taylorsville

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

