Utah high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
The playoffs have finally arrived for the 2024 Utah high school football season.
The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Class 1A through 6A start playing playoff football on Friday, Oct. 25.
The 8-Player football championship begins the following Friday, Nov. 1.
>>Utah high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 UHSAA football playoffs.
Utah high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Utah high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from UHSAA Class 6A through 8-Player, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Class 6A
First-round featured matchups
(16) Westlake vs. (17) Copper Hills
6 p.m. Friday
(15) Riverton vs. (18) Pleasant Grove
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 6A Football Championship
Class 5A
First-round featured matchups
(16) Box Elder vs. (17) Granger
6 p.m. Friday
(8) East vs. (24) Skyline
6 p.m. Friday
(13) Springville vs. (20) Highland
6 p.m. Friday
(12) West vs. (21) Taylorsville
6 p.m. Friday
(15) Bonneville vs. (18) Alta
6 p.m. Friday
(10) Northridge vs. (23) Hunter
6 p.m. Friday
(14) West Jordan vs. (19) Wasatch
6 p.m. Friday
(11) Woods Cross vs. (22) Cedar Valley
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 5A Football Championship
Class 4A
First-round featured matchups
(16) Hurricane vs. (17) Cedar City
6 p.m. Friday
(8) Desert Hills vs. (24) Jordan
6 p.m. Friday
(13) Salem Hills vs. (20) Tooele
6 p.m. Friday
(12) Timpanogos vs. (21) Bear River
6 p.m. Friday
(15) Pine View vs. (18) Dixie
6 p.m. Friday
(10) Mountain Crest vs. (23) West Field
6 p.m. Friday
(14) Murray vs. (19) Snow Canyon
6 p.m. Friday
(11) Uintah vs. (22) Mountain View
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 4A Football Championship
Class 3A
First-round featured matchups
(8) Canyon View vs. (9) North Sanpete
6 p.m. Friday
(7) Juan Diego Catholic vs. (10) Carbon
6 p.m. Friday
(6) Ogden vs. (11) Union
6 p.m. Friday
2024 USHAA Class 3A Football Championship
Class 2A
First-round featured matchups
(8) Judge Memorial vs. (9) Grand County
6 p.m. Friday
(7) American Leadership vs. (10) Providence Hall
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 2A Football Championship
Class 1A
(8) Enterprise vs. (9) Parowan
6 p.m. Friday
(7) North Sevier vs. (10) Gunnison Valley
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 1A Football Championship
Class 8-Player
(4) Altamont vs. (5) St. Joseph
6 p.m. Friday Nov. 1
(2) Monticello vs. (7) Utah Military - Hill Field
6 p.m. Friday Nov. 1
(3) Water Canyon vs. (6) Whitehorse
6 p.m. Friday Nov. 1
2024 UHSAA Class 8-Player Football Championship
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports