Utah High School Football’s Final Four Weeks Open with Heavyweight Rematches and Revenge on the Table
There are just four weeks left to the high school football regular season in Utah, and High School on SI Utah will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
Lone Peak (5-1) at American Fork (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Knights hardly get the chance to celebrate their upset of Corner Canyon as they must now prepare for a 6A Region 3 opener against a Cavemen team looking to rebound from its first loss a week ago against Davis.
Skyridge (5-1) at Corner Canyon (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Chargers know there’s life after a loss to Lone Peak — the same thing happened to them a year ago, and they came back to win their second consecutive 6A state title. Skyridge’s only loss this year came at High School on SI Northwest Region No. 1 Cherry Creek.
Crimson Cliffs (5-1) at Snow Canyon (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Two-time defending 4A state champion Crimson Cliffs is coming off a rivalry win over Desert Hills, while the Warriors have already bettered last year’s win total and now look to end a five-game losing streak in the series.