Utah high school football: Viewmont announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Beehive State and High School On SI Utah will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Viewmont Vikings announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Vikings will play 10 games, including two notable games against Bonneville and Somerset Losee (Nevada).
Among other teams on the schedule are Alta, Brighton, Bountiful, Highland, Jordan, Weber and at home against Woods Cross.
Below is the Vikings' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 VIEWMONT VIKINGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Bonneville
Aug. 22: at Jordan
Aug. 29: vs. Highland
Sep. 5: at Weber
Sep. 12: vs. Somerset Losee (Nevada)
Sep. 19: vs. Brighton
Sep. 26: Bountiful
Oct. 3: at Olympus
Oct. 9: at Alta
Oct. 15: vs. Woods Cross
