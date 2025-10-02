Utah Standout, Boise State Football Commit Lighting It Up
Utah high school football prospect Tradon Bessinger is absolutely proving himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the country this year.
Bessinger, a senior at Davis High School and a Boise State commit, ranks among the national leaders in several passing categories. He has thrown for 2,781 yards in seven games, which leads all players on MaxPreps.
This is far from a one-year wonder in terms of the performance for Bessinger, as he threw for 3,670 yards last year and had 2,925 as a sophomore.
Bessinger took over the starting role during that sophomore season, averaging just under 244 yards per game with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His yards per game and touchdowns thrown have improved each year, as the interception number has gone down.
As a junior, the 6-foot-5 Bessinger tossed 42 touchdowns against just five picks, averaging 306 yards per contest. He currently is averaging 397 yards a game with 35 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
For his career, Bessinger has played in 31 games, throwing for 9,376 yards with 109 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 348 yards and scored seven times on the ground, even catching a 62-yard touchdown pass as a sophomore.
Tradon Bessinger Coming Off 500-Yard Showing
According to 247Sports, Bessinger is the No. 7 prospect in Utah and the 23rd-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2026. Prior to committing to Boise State, he received offers from Minnesota, Appalachian State, BYU, Hawaii and a handful of others.
Davis is 6-1 on the season, winning five straight since an overtime loss to Fremont. That includes a 54-22 victory over Syracuse last week, as they now prepare to take on Farmington this Friday night.
Bessinger shined bright in the high-scoring win over Syracuse, completing 32 of 41 for 504 yards with five touchdowns, including two to Jaxton Itaaehau.