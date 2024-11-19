High School

Utah (UHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Utah high school football playoff brackets heading into the finals

Robin Erickson

Corner Canyon moves on to the Class 6A finals after defeating Lehi 35-34.
Corner Canyon moves on to the Class 6A finals after defeating Lehi 35-34. / Photo courtesy of Corner Canyon athletics

The Utah high school football season comes to an end this week as the Class 4A-6A final matchups are set.

A Class 6A final featuring Corner Canyon is no surprise as the Chargers have dominated in-state opponents the entire season. However, it might've been a little too close for comfort for the Chargers as they beat Lehi 35-34 in overtime in the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket the No. 3 Lone Peak Knights upset the No. 2-seeded Skyridge Falcons to move on to the final.

Meanwhile, in the semifinals of the Class 5A bracket, the higher seed was once again victorious in both matchups. No. 1 Roy took down No. 4 Timpview and No. 2 Bountiful defeated No. 3 Brighton.

No. 1 Roy will take on No. 2 Bountiful in the final.

Class 4A had more upsets in comparison, as neither of the top seeds made it to the final. No. 4 Spanish Fork will take on No. 3 Crimson Cliffs in the championship round.

>>Utah high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 UHSAA football playoffs.

Utah high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Utah high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from UHSAA Class 6A through 4A, championship game matchups, and lower class champions:

Class 6A

Final matchup

(1) Corner Canyon vs. (3) Lone Peak

2:30 p.m. Thursday

2024 UHSAA Class 6A Football Championship

Class 5A

Final matchup

(1) Roy vs. (2) Bountiful

11 a.m. Thursday

2024 UHSAA Class 5A Football Championship

Class 4A

Final matchup

(4) Spanish Fork vs. (3) Crimson Cliffs

6 p.m. Thursday

2024 UHSAA Class 4A Football Championship

Class 3A

Champion: Morgan Trojans

2024 USHAA Class 3A Football Championship

Class 2A

Champion: San Juan

2024 UHSAA Class 2A Football Championship

Class 1A

Champion: Beaver

2024 UHSAA Class 1A Football Championship

Class 8-Player

Champion: Rich

2024 UHSAA Class 8-Player Football Championship

