Utah (UHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times
The Utah high school football season comes to an end this week as the Class 4A-6A final matchups are set.
A Class 6A final featuring Corner Canyon is no surprise as the Chargers have dominated in-state opponents the entire season. However, it might've been a little too close for comfort for the Chargers as they beat Lehi 35-34 in overtime in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket the No. 3 Lone Peak Knights upset the No. 2-seeded Skyridge Falcons to move on to the final.
Meanwhile, in the semifinals of the Class 5A bracket, the higher seed was once again victorious in both matchups. No. 1 Roy took down No. 4 Timpview and No. 2 Bountiful defeated No. 3 Brighton.
No. 1 Roy will take on No. 2 Bountiful in the final.
Class 4A had more upsets in comparison, as neither of the top seeds made it to the final. No. 4 Spanish Fork will take on No. 3 Crimson Cliffs in the championship round.
Utah high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Utah high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from UHSAA Class 6A through 4A, championship game matchups, and lower class champions:
Class 6A
Final matchup
(1) Corner Canyon vs. (3) Lone Peak
2:30 p.m. Thursday
2024 UHSAA Class 6A Football Championship
Class 5A
Final matchup
(1) Roy vs. (2) Bountiful
11 a.m. Thursday
2024 UHSAA Class 5A Football Championship
Class 4A
Final matchup
(4) Spanish Fork vs. (3) Crimson Cliffs
6 p.m. Thursday
2024 UHSAA Class 4A Football Championship
Class 3A
Champion: Morgan Trojans
2024 USHAA Class 3A Football Championship
Class 2A
Champion: San Juan
2024 UHSAA Class 2A Football Championship
Class 1A
Champion: Beaver
2024 UHSAA Class 1A Football Championship
Class 8-Player
Champion: Rich
2024 UHSAA Class 8-Player Football Championship
—
