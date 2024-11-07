High School

Utah (UHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Utah high school football playoff brackets heading into the quarterfinals

Robin Erickson

No. 1 Corner Canyon moves onto the quarterfinals against Weber Friday after a dominant win last week.
No. 1 Corner Canyon moves onto the quarterfinals against Weber Friday after a dominant win last week. / Photo by Jann Hendry

The Utah high school football postseason continues this week as we're heading into the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

The No. 12 seed American Fork Cavemen had the big upset of the second round in Class 6A, narrowly beating No. 5 Farmington 21-17.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the Class 5A bracket, the higher seed took the victory in all 8 matchups. Timpview with the most dominant performance beating Springville 59-24.

>>Utah high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 UHSAA football playoffs.

Utah high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Utah high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from UHSAA Class 6A through 8-Player, plus some featured quarterfinal matchups:

Class 6A

Quarterfinal featured matchups

(1) Corner Canyon vs. (9) Weber

6 p.m. Friday

(4) Lehi vs. (12) American Fork

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Skyridge vs. (7) Davis

6 p.m. Friday

(3) Lone Peak vs. (6) Fremont

6 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 6A Football Championship

Class 5A

Quarterfinal featured matchups

(1) Roy vs. (8) Viewmont

6 p.m. Friday

(4) Timpview vs. (5) Orem

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Bountiful vs. (7) Maple Mountain

6 p.m. Friday

(3) Brighton vs. (6) Olympus

6 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 5A Football Championship

Class 4A

Quarterfinal featured matchups

(1) Ridgeline vs. (8) Stansbury

6 p.m. Friday

(4) Spanish Fork vs. (5) Park City

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Provo vs. (7) Sky View

6 p.m. Friday

(3) Crimson Cliffs vs. (6) Green Canyon

6 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 4A Football Championship

Class 3A

Semifinal featured matchups

(1) Morgan vs. (4) Manti

1 p.m. Friday

(2) Richfield vs. (3) Grantsville

7 p.m. Friday

2024 USHAA Class 3A Football Championship

Class 2A

Semifinals featured matchups

(1) San Juan vs. (4) Delta

1 p.m. Saturday

(2) Emery vs. (6) Summit Academy

7 p.m. Saturday

2024 UHSAA Class 2A Football Championship

Class 1A

Semifinals featured matchups

(1) Beaver vs. (4) Milford

6 p.m. Saturday

(2) North Summit vs. (3) Kanab

4 p.m. Saturday

2024 UHSAA Class 1A Football Championship

Class 8-Player

Semifinals featured matchups

(1) Rich vs. (4) Altamont

10 a.m. Friday

(2) Monticello vs. (3) Water Canyon

4 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 8-Player Football Championship

