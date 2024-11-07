Utah (UHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times
The Utah high school football postseason continues this week as we're heading into the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
The No. 12 seed American Fork Cavemen had the big upset of the second round in Class 6A, narrowly beating No. 5 Farmington 21-17.
Meanwhile, in the second round of the Class 5A bracket, the higher seed took the victory in all 8 matchups. Timpview with the most dominant performance beating Springville 59-24.
Utah high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Utah high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from UHSAA Class 6A through 8-Player, plus some featured quarterfinal matchups:
Class 6A
Quarterfinal featured matchups
(1) Corner Canyon vs. (9) Weber
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Lehi vs. (12) American Fork
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Skyridge vs. (7) Davis
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Lone Peak vs. (6) Fremont
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 6A Football Championship
Class 5A
Quarterfinal featured matchups
(1) Roy vs. (8) Viewmont
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Timpview vs. (5) Orem
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Bountiful vs. (7) Maple Mountain
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Brighton vs. (6) Olympus
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 5A Football Championship
Class 4A
Quarterfinal featured matchups
(1) Ridgeline vs. (8) Stansbury
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Spanish Fork vs. (5) Park City
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Provo vs. (7) Sky View
6 p.m. Friday
(3) Crimson Cliffs vs. (6) Green Canyon
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 4A Football Championship
Class 3A
Semifinal featured matchups
(1) Morgan vs. (4) Manti
1 p.m. Friday
(2) Richfield vs. (3) Grantsville
7 p.m. Friday
2024 USHAA Class 3A Football Championship
Class 2A
Semifinals featured matchups
(1) San Juan vs. (4) Delta
1 p.m. Saturday
(2) Emery vs. (6) Summit Academy
7 p.m. Saturday
2024 UHSAA Class 2A Football Championship
Class 1A
Semifinals featured matchups
(1) Beaver vs. (4) Milford
6 p.m. Saturday
(2) North Summit vs. (3) Kanab
4 p.m. Saturday
2024 UHSAA Class 1A Football Championship
Class 8-Player
Semifinals featured matchups
(1) Rich vs. (4) Altamont
10 a.m. Friday
(2) Monticello vs. (3) Water Canyon
4 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 8-Player Football Championship
—
