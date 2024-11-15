High School

Utah (UHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Utah high school football playoff brackets heading into the semifinals

Robin Erickson

No. 1 Corner Canyon takes on No. 4 Lehi on Thursday in what should be a competitive semifinal matchup.
No. 1 Corner Canyon takes on No. 4 Lehi on Thursday in what should be a competitive semifinal matchup.

The Utah high school football postseason continues this week as teams head into the semifinals and finals of playoff action.

After moving into the quarterfinals last week, No. 12 seed American Fork's season came to an end at the hands of the No. 4 Lehi Pioneers, with Lehi winning 28-7 and moving on to the semifinals.

The rest of the Class 6A bracket had no surprises with the other top three seeds continuing on as well.

Meanwhile, in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A bracket, the higher seed took the victory in all four matchups. No. 4 Timpview had the most convincing victory, defeating No. 5 Orem 42-8.

Timpview will take on No. 1 Roy in the semifinals in what should be a competitive matchup.

>>Utah high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 UHSAA football playoffs.

Utah high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Utah high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from UHSAA Class 6A through 8-Player, plus semifinal and championship game matchups:

Class 6A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Corner Canyon vs. (4) Lehi

11 a.m. Thursday

(2) Skyridge vs. (3) Lone Peak

2:30 p.m. Thursday

2024 UHSAA Class 6A Football Championship

Class 5A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Roy vs. (4) Timpview

11 a.m. Friday

(2) Bountiful vs. (3) Brighton

2:30 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 5A Football Championship

Class 4A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Ridgeline vs. (4) Spanish Fork

6 p.m. Thursday

(7) Sky View vs. (3) Crimson Cliffs

6 p.m. Friday

2024 UHSAA Class 4A Football Championship

Class 3A

Final matchup

(1) Morgan vs. (2) Richfield

7 p.m. Saturday

2024 USHAA Class 3A Football Championship

Class 2A

Final matchup

(1) San Juan vs. (2) Emery

4 p.m. Saturday

2024 UHSAA Class 2A Football Championship

Class 1A

Final matchup

(1) Beaver vs. (3) Kanab

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 UHSAA Class 1A Football Championship

Class 8-Player

Final matchup

(1) Rich vs. (2) Monticello

10 a.m. Saturday

2024 UHSAA Class 8-Player Football Championship

Published
