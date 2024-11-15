Utah (UHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
The Utah high school football postseason continues this week as teams head into the semifinals and finals of playoff action.
After moving into the quarterfinals last week, No. 12 seed American Fork's season came to an end at the hands of the No. 4 Lehi Pioneers, with Lehi winning 28-7 and moving on to the semifinals.
The rest of the Class 6A bracket had no surprises with the other top three seeds continuing on as well.
Meanwhile, in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A bracket, the higher seed took the victory in all four matchups. No. 4 Timpview had the most convincing victory, defeating No. 5 Orem 42-8.
Timpview will take on No. 1 Roy in the semifinals in what should be a competitive matchup.
Utah high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Utah high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from UHSAA Class 6A through 8-Player, plus semifinal and championship game matchups:
Class 6A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Corner Canyon vs. (4) Lehi
11 a.m. Thursday
(2) Skyridge vs. (3) Lone Peak
2:30 p.m. Thursday
2024 UHSAA Class 6A Football Championship
Class 5A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Roy vs. (4) Timpview
11 a.m. Friday
(2) Bountiful vs. (3) Brighton
2:30 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 5A Football Championship
Class 4A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Ridgeline vs. (4) Spanish Fork
6 p.m. Thursday
(7) Sky View vs. (3) Crimson Cliffs
6 p.m. Friday
2024 UHSAA Class 4A Football Championship
Class 3A
Final matchup
(1) Morgan vs. (2) Richfield
7 p.m. Saturday
2024 USHAA Class 3A Football Championship
Class 2A
Final matchup
(1) San Juan vs. (2) Emery
4 p.m. Saturday
2024 UHSAA Class 2A Football Championship
Class 1A
Final matchup
(1) Beaver vs. (3) Kanab
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 UHSAA Class 1A Football Championship
Class 8-Player
Final matchup
(1) Rich vs. (2) Monticello
10 a.m. Saturday
2024 UHSAA Class 8-Player Football Championship
