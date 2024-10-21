Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (10/20/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Vermont October 17-19 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Green Mountain State continues to be Champlain Valley Union followed by a new No. 2 in Rutland as the regular season came to a close last week and the playoffs begin this upcoming weekend.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Vermont's elite high school football teams, heading into the postseason of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings
1. Champlain Valley Union (8-0)
The RedHawks look like an unstoppable force at this point and their latest win speaks to that. CVU cruised past Burlington/South Burlington, 33-0, last week. Next up is Mount Anthony to open up the Division I playoffs.
2. Rutland (7-1)
Now based on the officials misapplying the rules in overtime of Rutland four-overtime loss to Essex per northern officials commissioner Bryan Fortier, we kept the Raiders at the No. 2 spot. Rutland bounced back with a resounding 54-7 win over Bellows Free Academy and ended the regular season with a 21-7 victory over Hartford.
3. Woodstock (7-0)
The Wasps capped the regular season with a big road victory against Windsor and will face them again in the playoffs this week.
4. Hartford (5-3)
Hard to jump all over Hartford to end the season as they narrowly fell, 21-7. The Hurricanes begin the playoffs against a tough Essex squad.
5. Bellows Free Academy/Lamoille (8-0)
Bellows Free Academy/Lamoille is another team that will see a rematch from their regular season finale, as they upended Missisiquoi Valley, 58-18. Now they'll square off again.
6. Burlington/South Burlington (6-2)
Burlington/South Burlington really had a tough test to the season when they fell to No. 1 Champlain Valley Union, 33-0. They'll take on Middlebury to open up the posteason.
7. Bellows Falls (6-2)
The Terriers found themselves back in the expert rankings after a hard fought 14-7 win over Fair Haven a couple weeks ago. Despite losing to Hartford, 34-14, this Bellows Falls team is still among Vermont's best. Bellows Free rolled to a 63-38 win over Sanborn Regional last week.
8. Rice Memorial (6-1)
With the Green Knights’ lone loss coming against the team ahead of them in these rankings, as they fell to Bellows Free Academy/Lamoille last week. Rice Memorial finished the regular season on a good note when they defeated Milton on the road, 36-0.
9. Burr & Barton (2-6)
Might be looking at us crazy for a two-win team in these rankings, but hear us out on this one. The Bulldogs have been pretty close all season long and a win over Middlebury really proved they are playing their best ball at the end of the campaign.
10. Middlebury (5-3)
Middlebury found themselves back in the state rankings after the upended a very good Essex team 28-23 a couple weeks ago. The regular season didn't end as planned, falling to last year's Division I chapion Burr & Barton, 17-14.
