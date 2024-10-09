Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (10/8/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Vermont October 3-5 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Green Mountain State continues to be Champlain Valley Union followed by a new No. 2 in Rutland.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Vermont's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings
1. Champlain Valley Union (6-0)
The RedHawks look like an unstoppable force at this point and their latest win speaks to that. CVU cruised past Middlebury, 41-7, last week. Next up is Burr & Barton on the road.
2. Rutland (5-1)
Now based on the officials misapplying the rules in overtime of Rutland four-overtime loss to Essex per northern officials commissioner Bryan Fortier, we are going to keep the Raiders at the No. 2 spot.
3. Hartford (4-2)
It was another easy win when it came to the last week for Burlington, as they defeated Bellows Falls 34-14.
4. Lyndon Institute (5-1)
After a 62-20 throttling of North Country Union, Lyndon Institute has a big matchup this week against a undefeated Woodstock team.
5. Rice Memorial (6-0)
The Green Knights kept the good times rolling in a 40-0 victory over Mill River a couple weeks ago. Solid showing by Rice Memorial and now they have Bellows Free Academy on deck.
6. Burlington/South Burlington (5-1)
Burlington/South Burlington cruised to a 31-13 victory over Colchester and up next is a home meeting with Brattleboro.
7. Bellows Falls (4-2)
The Terriers found themselves back in the expert rankings after a hard fought 14-7 win over Fair Haven a couple weeks ago. Despite losing to Hartford 34-14, this Bellows Falls team is still among Vermont's best.
8. Essex (4-2)
We know that Essex defeated Rutland (see above), but because of the of the rules being misapplied, we bring them up to No. 3 and not ahead of the Raiders.
9. Bellows Free Academy/Fairfax (5-0)
With the Eagles’ lone loss coming against the team ahead of them in these rankings, they re-entered the mix after a 51-16 throttling of Missisquoi Valley. Last week Bellows Free Academy/Fairfax defeated Mt. Abraham, 40-25.
10. Woodstock (5-0)
The Wasps continued their undefeated start to the season after a convincing 38-0 victory over Mill River last week. Huge game this week against Lyndon Institute.
Vermont high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
