Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (9/15/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Vermont Sep. 5-7 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Green Mountain State is Champlain Valley Union followed by a new No. 2 in Rutland.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Vermont's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 4 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings
1. Champlain Valley Union (3-0)
The Redhawks kept up their winning ways by taking care of business and cruising to a 40-6 victory over Colchester. Next week Champlain Valley Union host Bellow Frees Academy.
2. Rutland (2-1)
We make more sense of this ascension up the rankings because of the Raiders' win over Middlebury. Rutland elevates up the chain and at No. 2 this week.
3. Hartford (2-1)
The Hurricanes bounced back from their loss and throttled Battleboro 41-14 to notch win No. 2. Next up is a date with No. 4 Middlebury (below).
4. Middlebury (2-1)
Don't thin many of us saw the Tigers dropping this weekend's game against Rutland, but here we are. Now Middlebury gears up for a showdown with Hartford.
5. Woodstock (3-0)
The Wasps have been pretty dominant over the first three games, out-scoring opponents 123-41.
6. Burlington (2-1)
It is Week 3 where Burlington ended up losing itsfirst game, a 28-7 loss to a talented Essex bunch. Doesn't get any easier against U-32 this week.
7. Bellow Free Academy/Fairfax (3-0)
A 35-13 victory over Milton keeps the undefeated roll going for Bellow Free Academy/Fairfax. Next up is a matchup against Poultney.
8. Lyndon Institute (3-0)
The Vikings have continued to look impressive heading into Week 4, as they routed U-32 40-23 last week. Lyndon has piled up 111 points in three weeks.
9. Rice Memorial (3-0)
Looking at what the Green Knights have done already, they deserve to make their way into the ranks. They're coming off a 52-24 victory over Mt. Abraham.
10. Fair Haven (3-0)
Likely the biggest margin of victory for any team in these rankings was by Fair Haven, 56-8 over Mt. Mansfield.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports