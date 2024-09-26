Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (9/25/24)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Vermont Sep. 19-21 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Green Mountain State continues to be Champlain Valley Union followed by a new No. 2 in Rutland.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Vermont's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 5 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings
1. Champlain Valley Union (4-0)
There's no team playing better than the Redhawks right now. An example of that is Champlain Valley Union rolling by Bellows Free Academy, 52-0.
2. Rutland (4-0)
The Raiders' latest victim on the 2024 schedule was Laconia, cruising to a 34-12 victory. Up next is Burr & Barton this week.
3. Middlebury (3-1)
Up against the previous No. 3 team in the state in Hartford, Middlebury proved why they needed to leapfrog them. The Tigers defeated the Hurricanes 21-7 and bump up a spot in this week's rankings.
4. Woodstock (3-0)
The Wasps have been pretty dominant over the first three games, out-scoring opponents 123-41. Up next they face U-32.
5. Burlington (3-1)
The bounce back was real for Burlington as they defeated U-32 in a slugfest. 28-21. Now they'll take their show on the road against Bellows Free Academy this week.
6. Hartford (2-2)
It's been a tough slate of games to start the season for the Hurricanes, but we won't completely rule them out. We did need to bump them down a few spots after a 21-7 loss to Middlebury, however.
7. Bellow Free Academy/Fairfax (4-0)
A 27-7 victory over Poultney keeps the undefeated roll going for Bellow Free Academy/Fairfax. Next up is a matchup against Spaulding.
8. Fair Haven (4-0)
The Slaters entered the rankings last week as the No. 10 team, but move up the after the dismantling of Lyndon Institute, 35-0. This Fair Haven bunch proved they're for real.
9. Rice Memorial (4-0)
Looking at what the Green Knights have done already, they deserve to make their way up in these rankings. They're coming off a 56-6 victory over Missisquoi Valley.
10. Essex (3-1)
We will let it slide when it comes to the 52-13 loss to No. 1 Champlain Valley Union earlier this season. The Hornets make their way in after a 24-20 victory over Burr & Barton.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports