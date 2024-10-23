High School

Vermont high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Ben Dagg

The Mount Anthony Union High School football team huddles up after beating Colchester 26-6 on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
Playoff time has arrived in Vermont high school football.

The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Divisions 1 through 3 start playing playoff football on Friday, Oct. 25.

>>Vermont high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 VPA football playoffs.

Vermont high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Vermont high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from VPA Divisions 1 through 3, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Division 1

First-round featured matchups

(1) Champlain Valley Union vs. (8) Mount Anthony

1 p.m. Saturday

(4) Middlebury Union vs. (5) Burlington/South Burlington

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Essex vs. (6) Hartford

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Rutland vs. (7) D.C. St. Johnsbury Academy

7 p.m. Friday

2024 VPA Division 1 bracket

Division 2

First-round featured matchups

(1) Rice Memorial vs. (8) U-32

1 p.m. Saturday

(4) Lyndon Institute vs. (5) Colchester

2:30 p.m. Saturday

(3) Fair Haven vs. (6) Mt. Abraham

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Bellows Falls Union vs. (7) North Country Union

7 p.m. Friday

2024 VPA Division 2 bracket

Division 3

First-round featured matchups

(1) Bellows Free Academy vs. (8) Missisquoi Valley

1 p.m. Saturday

(4) Otter Valley vs. (5) Fox Valley

7 p.m. Saturday

(3) Springfield vs. (6) Poultney

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Woodstock vs. (7) Windsor

7 p.m. Friday

2024 VPA Division 3 bracket

