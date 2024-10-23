Vermont high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in Vermont high school football.
The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Divisions 1 through 3 start playing playoff football on Friday, Oct. 25.
Vermont high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Vermont high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from VPA Divisions 1 through 3, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Division 1
First-round featured matchups
(1) Champlain Valley Union vs. (8) Mount Anthony
1 p.m. Saturday
(4) Middlebury Union vs. (5) Burlington/South Burlington
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Essex vs. (6) Hartford
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Rutland vs. (7) D.C. St. Johnsbury Academy
7 p.m. Friday
Division 2
First-round featured matchups
(1) Rice Memorial vs. (8) U-32
1 p.m. Saturday
(4) Lyndon Institute vs. (5) Colchester
2:30 p.m. Saturday
(3) Fair Haven vs. (6) Mt. Abraham
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Bellows Falls Union vs. (7) North Country Union
7 p.m. Friday
Division 3
First-round featured matchups
(1) Bellows Free Academy vs. (8) Missisquoi Valley
1 p.m. Saturday
(4) Otter Valley vs. (5) Fox Valley
7 p.m. Saturday
(3) Springfield vs. (6) Poultney
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Woodstock vs. (7) Windsor
7 p.m. Friday
