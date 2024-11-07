Vermont high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
Here are all the 2024 Vermont high school football playoff brackets, final matchups and game times
Playoff time carries on in Vermont high school football.
The Vermont postseason finishes this Friday as Divisions 1 through 3 conclude their seasons on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Vermont high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Vermont high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from VPA Divisions 1 through 3, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Division 1
Final matchup
(1) Champlain Valley Union vs. (2) Rutland
5 p.m. Saturday
Division 2
Final matchup
(1) Rice Memorial vs. (3) Fair Haven
11 a.m. Saturday
Division 3
Final matchup
(4) Otter Valley vs. (4) Woodstock
2 p.m. Saturday
