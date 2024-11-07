High School

Vermont high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Vermont high school football playoff brackets, final matchups and game times

Playoff time carries on in Vermont high school football.

The Vermont postseason finishes this Friday as Divisions 1 through 3 conclude their seasons on Saturday, Nov. 9.

>>Vermont high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 VPA football playoffs.

Vermont high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Vermont high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from VPA Divisions 1 through 3, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Division 1

Final matchup

(1) Champlain Valley Union vs. (2) Rutland

5 p.m. Saturday

2024 VPA Division 1 bracket

Division 2

Final matchup

(1) Rice Memorial vs. (3) Fair Haven

11 a.m. Saturday

2024 VPA Division 2 bracket

Division 3

Final matchup

(4) Otter Valley vs. (4) Woodstock

2 p.m. Saturday

2024 VPA Division 3 bracket

