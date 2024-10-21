High School

Winless team qualifies for Vermont high school football playoffs

Missisquoi Valley qualifies for Vermont's Division III playoffs with a record of 0-8 due to postseason format

Andy Villamarzo

Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

When the Vermont high school football playoffs begin this week, there will be a team with no wins during the 2024 regular season taking the field.

Missisquoi Valley qualified for the Division III playoffs with a record of 0-8 due to the postseason format including all eight teams in the classification, with the Thunderbirds taking the No. 8 seed. Both Division I and Division II playoff formats include eight teams in each class qualifying for the playoffs.

The Thunderbirds will face undefeated No. 1 seed Bellows Free Academy/Fairfax (8-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Coincidentally, Missisquoi Valley just played Bellows Free Academy/Fairfax last week, falling to the Bullets 58-18.

Missisquoi Valley has been more competitive in recent seasons, but have not won a game since the 2017 campaign. The Thunderbirds' last victory dates back to Oct. 21st, 2017 when they also coincidentally defeated Bellows Free Academy/Fairfax, 54-24.

