Winless team qualifies for Vermont high school football playoffs
When the Vermont high school football playoffs begin this week, there will be a team with no wins during the 2024 regular season taking the field.
Missisquoi Valley qualified for the Division III playoffs with a record of 0-8 due to the postseason format including all eight teams in the classification, with the Thunderbirds taking the No. 8 seed. Both Division I and Division II playoff formats include eight teams in each class qualifying for the playoffs.
You can follow all of the VPA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Vermont High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
The Thunderbirds will face undefeated No. 1 seed Bellows Free Academy/Fairfax (8-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Coincidentally, Missisquoi Valley just played Bellows Free Academy/Fairfax last week, falling to the Bullets 58-18.
Missisquoi Valley has been more competitive in recent seasons, but have not won a game since the 2017 campaign. The Thunderbirds' last victory dates back to Oct. 21st, 2017 when they also coincidentally defeated Bellows Free Academy/Fairfax, 54-24.
VERMONT VPA FOOTBALL SCORES & PLAYOFF BRACKETS:
STATEWIDE VERMONT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
VERMONT 2024 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Follow SBLive Vermont throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports